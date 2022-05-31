Winchester’s City Council gets plenty of criticism. There are not many accolades.
One action that they should be given enormous praise for is their action in 2021 to adopt a Gov. Ralph Northam administration law allowing local jurisdictions to restrict weapons from public buildings, parks, community centers and permitted activities like the Apple Blossom Festival, etc.
An article in Thursday’s Star described a lawsuit by a group of local gun owners to overturn Winchester’s gun ban, saying it is unconstitutional. It’s extremely interesting that the hearing on the suit came one day after the horrific slaughter in an Uvalde, Texas school. The attorney for the gun owners stated the school was a “gun-free zone,” perhaps implying that if teachers, administrators, etc. were carrying their own guns the tragedy might not have occurred?
The article mentioned that the school was not a gun-free zone as there was a large contingent of police outside during the bulk of the active shooting. They chose not to enter after they observed the shooter was not only armed with the de rigueur assault rifle but was also wearing a tactical vest, impervious to their service weapon rounds.
The recent use of tactical gear, as in the recent Buffalo and Uvalde shootings, should further negate any validity of the “good guy with a gun” argument related to citizen carry. A supermarket security guard did shoot the shooter in Buffalo with no effect due to his body armor. The Uvalde police probably knew their service weapons would be likewise ineffective, especially against the assault weapon's firepower.
The vast majority of recent mass murderers used assault weapons as their weapon of choice. In a mass shooting scenario — or just a fight or armed robbery attempt — most law enforcement professionals would say the only worse scenario of a “bad actor” with a gun is also dealing with an untrained “good guy with a gun,” especially if there are bystanders present.
Shooting at targets at a range is nothing like someone shooting at you. Police train constantly for that terrible scenario. Intelligent Winchester residents and visitors should thank our City Council for enacting the gun ban and pray a judge doesn’t overturn it.
David Shore is a resident of Frederick County.
