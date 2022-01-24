Kudos to the Winchester Medical Center, its board, and Facilities Vice President Mark Baker for installing solar panels. As The Star reported, these panels will provide up to a quarter of WMC’s energy needs for decades. This not only saves WMC money, but by providing pollution-free energy, also will improve the health of all Virginians. Air pollution is responsible for about 10 million premature deaths annually. Almost 5% of those deaths occur in North America alone.
According to the International Energy Agency, solar and wind are in many places the cheapest form of energy available, even when the health costs of fossil fuel pollution are not considered.
U.S. health care — a multitrillion-dollar industry — is responsible for about 10% of all US greenhouse gas(GHG) emissions. Were U.S. health care its own country, their emissions would rank just outside the top 10 most emitting countries. Health GHG emissions are about equal to those of Canada, and exceed those of all European countries except Germany.
To further improve its GHG emissions, WMC recently eliminated the anesthetic gas, desflurane, from its pharmacopeia. Desflurane, and some other anesthetic gases such as nitrous oxide, are potent GHGs, hundreds or even thousands of times more powerful than CO2. Reducing their leakage can significantly lessen health care’s GHGs.
Kudos to WMC for reducing its contribution to climate change, the biggest health threat of the 21st century according to more than 200 medical societies and journals.
As Yale anesthesiologist Dr. Jodi Sherman has stated, “Moving away from fossil fuel–based electricity generation will reduce emissions of harmful air pollution that cause the majority of near-term health damages from health care, in addition to reducing long-term harms from the effects of climate change.”
These GHG reduction actions are none too soon. Last week, The Star ran an Associated Press article that 2021 will join the last seven years as the warmest years on record. The article continued, “extreme weather from climate change is hurting people now in their daily lives with about 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) warming.”
Last year had 20 extreme weather disasters that exceeded a billion dollars in damages. The previous year, 2020, had more such events. Last year concluded with unprecedented Colorado wildfires. The AP stated, “climate change is making weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.” Ultimately more than 1,000 Rocky Mountain homes were destroyed. These wildfires in the west affect us Virginians as their pollution is blown east. Western landscape fire pollution actually causes more respiratory morbidity and mortality in the rest of America, than it does in the west.
Scientists agree that climate change is happening, that it is caused by fossil fuel pollution, that it is bad for our economy and health, and that we already have solutions. On that, there is no debate.
Kudos for doctors White and Hagen for their passion in these pages about climate change and its impact on the health of our community.
Kudos again to WMC for caring for our health, our community health, our Commonwealth health, and our global health.
Nick Snow is a resident of Boyce.
