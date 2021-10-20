The 18 years I spent on the Frederick County School Board are valued memories due to the relationships I made and the work that we did as a board for the citizens of the county. I hope to return to the board and serve once again, not to recapture those memories but to do my part in re-establishing a productive relationship with the Board of Supervisors and support the quality education that Frederick County is known for throughout the Commonwealth. With the evident growth in our county and the unfortunate toxic speech that has a chilling effect on progress, it is indeed time to return to civility, prioritizing the interest of the county in all debates and decisions.
During my tenure on the board, including my two terms as chair, there were nine schools and a transportation building built, all completed on time and within budget. Equally significant was the productive work between the two boards. The Board of Supervisors identified a specific debt service threshold, and it was the responsibility of the School Board to keep construction costs and the debt within that limit. It was collaboration and negotiation that worked. Such strategic planning allowed the real estate tax rate to remain constant throughout these capital projects.
The School Board is a major recipient of tax dollars. Such an investment requires a perspective and responsibility to recognize the fiscal needs and limitations of the county. These variables must be front and center in working toward a county budget.
I am pleased to recall many achievements of the board during the years I served. Cooperation and mutual respect, civility among the members, was the foundation for success and the model for our work with the Board of Supervisors. I recall a discussion with Chair Shickle and a similar discussion with Chair DeHaven regarding the work that needed to be done between the two boards. At the end of each discussion, we agreed we may disagree, but we will not degrade or embarrass each other's board members. We stayed true to that commitment and the county was better for it.
My commitments have not changed since I last served. They are:
• Meeting the educational needs of all students
• Career and technical education
• Work readiness skills
• Fair and competitive salaries
• Teaching the importance of citizenship
• Advanced instruction in STEM
• Promoting creativity in fine arts.
Finally, "I have never learned anything by listening to myself talk." This quotation has kept me grounded over the years. The School Board has many stakeholders. Key stakeholders are parents. Parents' opinions and direction regarding their child must always be valued and respected as an integral part of the debate and decision-making process. We must always have the best interest of our students in mind when it comes to the educational process.
I would be honored to serve again on the Frederick County School Board. Please make that happen with your vote.
John Lamanna is a resident of Frederick County and a candidate for the Stonewall District seat on the Frederick County School Board.
