Honor the past; plan for the future
JOHN LAMANNA
When I arrived in Frederick County in 1976, things were much different than today. Things were not good or bad, just different. Over the next 43 years, my wife Annie and I were pleased to call Frederick County our home, raise our two children, and are looking forward to retirement in our “hometown.” I have seen and experienced much over these 43 years.
My experience as chair of the Northern Shenandoah Regional Chamber Board has made it clear to me that our local economy thrives when small business is supported and large business is welcomed. I have learned that our building industry is a positive driving force and an indicator of our economic strength. I’ve come to realize that “affordable housing” is a community need. But collaborative work between the building industry, Realtors, and community leaders must be called on for a clear definition, intent and vision.
I’ve come to realize that the true test of character for a community is determined by how it cares for its most vulnerable. My experience as a board member for the Child Safe Center and committee chair for the Substance Abuse Coalition, as well as a past board member for the Laurel Center and Healthy Families, tells me we are indeed a community of high character. As chair of the Frederick County School Board, I have done my best to advocate for the needs of our school system through an intentional focus on continuous quality improvement and a rewarding work environment.
If elected, it will be my intent, my obligation, and my responsibility to ensure active advocacy for meeting the many needs of our Fire and Rescue and Sheriff’s departments, as well as all the services provided by our county. Recognizing the commitment of our first responders is best demonstrated by providing them with the equipment, vehicles, and personnel needs.
Finally, I do believe that a penny saved is not always a penny earned. Rather, it can be taxpayer dollars ill-spent. As our population has grown, our demand for services has increased. Whether it is a school, fire and rescue vehicles, or updating a communications system and vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office, costs go up with time.
Frederick County’s past should be honored. But I have come to realize that “yesterday’s successes do not meet the demands of today.” A well-thought-out vision is required for our county’s future and a strategic Comprehensive Plan to reach that vision is necessary. Only then can we ensure our county’s continued success in meeting the needs of our residents.
Join me and let’s begin that planning with your vote on Nov. 5.
John Lamanna is a nominee for chairman of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
