BRUCE SHEPPARD
Frederick County residents will be heading to the polls on Nov. 2 to elect a new School Board, with the Stonewall District offering many candidates for voters to choose from.
I highly endorse Dr. John Lamanna. I have known John for over 25 years, during which time I have observed him as an educator, administrator, counselor, community advocate, and Frederick County schools parent.
John’s distinguished career in education, previous years served on the FCPS school board, and ability to work collaboratively with, as well as lead others, help to make him an excellent choice. John’s extensive background provides him with the knowledge and multiple experiences that will strengthen our board, but it is John’s ability to create an atmosphere of respect while serving others and working towards a common goal that sets him apart.
He possesses that unique ability to keep a group focused on the end goal, even when opinions may vary. John also understands the impact that a strong school system has on the community that it serves and is fully committed to making Frederick County’s the best that it can be while recognizing what it will take for us to achieve such a level of excellence.
John’s track record of effective leadership in serving as a Frederick County School Board member, vice-chair and chairman are well documented, but he maintains the energy and vision to build on our system’s past success and help us to navigate the future of a rapidly growing county in which we must cultivate a top-flight teaching staff, provide them with the tools to ensure quality instruction, and keep pace with our ever-increasing facility needs. John’s extensive list of accomplishments is only exceeded by the quality of his character and enthusiasm for community service. Voters, please head to the polls on Nov. 2, and when you do, select John Lamanna for the Stonewall District of the Frederick County School Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.