JOHN LAMANNA
In his Open Forum published online June 26, Shawn Graber accused the members of the School Board of having a total disregard and disrespect for the Board of Supervisors and taxpayers. This is far from the truth. What is disrespectful is Mr. Graber’s disregard for the facts and failure to conduct solid research before penning his politically-motivated attack on the School Board. This is really no surprise having seen him consistently twist information in an attempt to call into question the integrity of those serving on the School Board. Mr. Graber stated in his rant that the Board of Supervisors allocated $45.5 million for the replacement Robert E. Aylor Middle School on May 23, 2018, and directed the School Board to use the funds to build a school no larger than 140,000 square feet with a student capacity of at least 900. Had he taken time to look at the Web page on the school division’s website devoted to sharing information about the project, he would know the following.
On May 23, 2018, the Supervisors adopted a resolution stating a willingness to consider an appropriation of up to $45.5 million for the project provided several conditions were met including that the school didn’t exceed 140,000 square feet, served 900 students and was expandable.
On June 19, 2018, the School Board adopted a resolution seeking $45.5 million for the project. That resolution stated, “Based upon market conditions and the funds appropriated for the project, the Board shall construct the school to accommodate the greatest number of students and possible future expansion without affecting the ability to implement current instructional pedagogy and the integration of technology.”
During joint meetings involving the School Board and Board of Supervisors on July 24 and August 6, 2018, I, along with school staff, consistently communicated that an appropriation of $45.5 million would not allow for the replacement Aylor to have a program capacity of 900 students and provide the types of learning spaces needed to support our educational programs.
On August 8, 2018, the Board of Supervisors appropriated $45.5 million for the project without stipulation. Since receiving the appropriation last August, the School Board has kept its word and worked with the project architects to design a school to serve the greatest number of students, support instructional best practices and be expandable. On June 18, the architect recommended the Board consider a 12-classroom expansion that would result in the school going from 134,255 square feet to 147,355 square feet and increase capacity from 728 to 1,016 students at a cost that would be far less than undertaking the expansion in the future. The Board took action that night to request $3.2 million to add the additional classrooms.
When you look at the actual facts, not Mr. Graber’s version of them, you clearly see that the School Board has worked together with the Supervisors, openly shared information and taken action to deliver the best replacement Aylor Middle School possible with the funds made available by the Board of Supervisors.
John Lamanna is chairman of the Frederick County School Board.
