JOHN ENGELS
To eliminate gun violence and bring peace to our streets we need mandatory gun ownership for all citizens, including fetuses.
Imagine a society where everyone, from the moment of conception, is armed and ready to exercise their basic human right to defend themselves against bad guys, the criminally insane, and socialists. No longer will we cower in fear or rely on big government overreach to protect us. We must enable every individual to exercise their Second Amendment rights — from the womb to the tomb!
Why scoff at the idea of arming fetuses? They, like corporations, are living, breathing citizens. The earlier we teach the importance of a well-regulated militia, the better prepared we’ll be to understand that the security of a free state requires that we deprive those who disagree to give up their security.
Along with understanding the importance of prenatal care and exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months after birth, parents need to imbue their little ones with a sense of civic responsibility and a mini-AR-15. It’s no less important than conditioning safety-net benefits on drug testing and work requirements or placing infants on their backs in the crib to allow them to read the intentions of the home invader more quickly.
The sight of a toddler brandishing a weapon should strike fear into the hearts of even the most hardened criminals and Communists, as the mere thought of breaking the law will be deterred by the undeniable firepower of our youngest citizens.
Concerns about the ability of fetuses to aim in the dark, moist environment of the amniotic sac are easily surmountable barriers to our collective safety. Especially compared to the immense benefits. For example, the joyous experience of a pregnant mother on her just-us-girls day out on the shooting range, teaching marksmanship to her in-utero freedom fighter. I’ve always regretted missing out on that bonding opportunity.
In addition to reducing violence, teaching respect for the law, and owning the “proggies” who are so hell-bent on blowing up the Christian foundations of our society, there are other benefits to requiring all citizens to be fully armed: It’s good for our political and economic health. What better way to counteract Biden’s unconstitutional insistence on political processes that require proposing, passing, and implementing legislation than taking the law into our own hands, where it belongs? What better way to create jobs and improve incomes than gearing up the firearms industry to design weaponry for the tiniest of hands? And peripheral industries for the manufacture of bulletproof, holster-equipped diapers? It’s a win-win-win situation.
Gun violence is a complex issue that demands thoughtful and responsible solutions. Fortunately, the solutions aren’t that difficult. We must act now to prioritize comprehensive gun ownership and create a safer future for all documented citizens — from the fetus protecting himself from Planned Parenthood to the vigilante patrolling a peaceful demonstration to the homeowner answering the door to just about anyone.
