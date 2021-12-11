This holiday season, gratitude has been top of mind. I’m grateful for our members and donors whose generous contributions allow the MSV to offer programming and exhibitions in our gardens, galleries, and on the Trails at the MSV. I’m grateful for the vision and leadership from our volunteer board of directors, who offer incredible insight into this local community. I’m grateful, too, for the Glass-Glen Burnie Foundation, the nonprofit foundation whose work in supporting the MSV is often overlooked but is crucial to the existence of the MSV.
You may be aware that the Glass–Glen Burnie Foundation has entered into a contract to sell 20 acres of land adjacent to The Trails at the MSV. While I can’t speak directly for the foundation, which is a separate entity from the MSV, I want to clarify information around this sale as it has sparked some public controversy.
The original plan for The Trails at the MSV included walking trails along the perimeter of the entire property, including the 20-acre parcel now being sold by the foundation. However, during community information sessions about this plan, some neighbors expressed concern about walking trails near their backyards. So, the MSV revised the park design and pulled all trails into the interior of the 190-acre property, the largest green space in city limits.
The 20-acre parcel being sold by the foundation — which is separate from the 190-acre property — has been zoned low-density residential for decades. When approached by a developer who was interested in purchasing this parcel after securing a private landowner’s adjacent land, the foundation decided to sell. This sale allows significant public benefit by helping provide grant funding to enhance The Trails at the MSV. Planned improvements include restrooms for trails users, additional ADA trails in the existing 90-acre park, art installations in the park, and areas designed for even more community engagement.
Seeing the Trails at the MSV filled with hundreds of visitors each day sparks an enormous amount of joy and pride and marks the single most rewarding project I’ve undertaken here at the MSV. I can assure you that The Trails at the MSV will only be improved in the years to come; the Foundation does not plan to sell any remaining acreage included in the MSV complex. Grants from the foundation will support much of this growth and the increased annual operating costs that will result, and for that I am grateful.
Thank you again to our members and donors for their support of MSV programming, exhibitions, and The Trails at the MSV. It is my hope that everyone in our community enjoys the MSV and all it offers.
Dana Hand Evans is director and CEO of the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley
