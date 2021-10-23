Dave LaRock is an ineffective legislator lacking good judgment or a code of conduct. He is unworthy of reelection, as exemplified by his actions and public records. No legislation introduced by LaRock has passed into law in 2020 and 2021. His conduct has resulted in criminal arrest warrants in 2012 and 2020. As House Delegate for the 33rd District, he has pursued personal agendas and financial gain versus constituents’ issues.
He sponsored a House of Delegates bill in 2018 that would repeal a ban against weapons in a house of worship while religious services are being held. In 2020, he sponsored a bill that prohibited employer restrictions against concealed handguns in their own businesses/work places. Both bills failed. He arrogantly dismissed the rights of churches and employers.
In 2021, LaRock opposed and voted against public safety, political rights, and anti-discrimination legislation that 1) made a firearm or explosive material in a Virginia state government building a misdemeanor; 2) granted former felons political rights; and 3) prohibited discrimination with any voting qualification, any elections administration, and any voting standard or practice. These bills were passed and enacted into Virginia law.
LaRock urged Vice President Mike Pence in 2021 to nullify Virginia’s certified election results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Sixty-plus state and federal court decisions and numerous and repeated individual state election audits have validated the election results.
LaRock participated in the Stop the Steal rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, the day of the siege/insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He stated on his Facebook page that it was not Trump supporters who participated in the siege and later backtracked from this false statement. LaRock attacked critics of his participation to include stating that the NAACP had failed to focus on “the needs of the colored community” — a derogatory comment. He had also used the racist term “colored community” on his website.
LaRock’s ignorance, fears, prejudices and bigotry has extended to LGBTQ people with divisive remarks as an elected representative against their rights to equality and protection.
LaRock has personally benefited at the expense of his constituents with support for a 2016 law that limited proffer agreements of developers/builders with local jurisdictions. This dramatically reduced the developer/builder contributions to public services associated with new residential development, such as schools, roads, public safety needs, and conservation easements.
The average cash proffer amount per each new detached single-family home was $19,583 in Frederick County and $45,930 in Loudoun County in 2013. Today, it is much less and means a greater financial burden on jurisdictions/taxpayers and greater profits for developers/builders (to include LaRock Builders) … not lower-priced homes.
It is time to elect Paul Siker because Frederick, Clarke, and western Loudoun County residents deserve significantly better than a rogue politician. Paul is a proven entrepreneur, small business owner, and engaged community volunteer who will represent and serve all the citizens of the 33rd District with solutions and results to real issues.
Phyllis Book is a resident of Lake Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.