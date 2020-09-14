Last week, the House of Delegates voted down HJR 5002, which called on the Virginia Health Commissioner to repeal his ban of "…chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), mefloquine and azithromycin... in the outpatient setting…".
Del. Dave LaRock said, "This is a sad day for all Virginians. The Northam Administration should repeal this policy which violates the rights of Virginians to make informed healthcare choices regarding treatment for COVID-19, an uncurable life-threatening disease. The Virginia House of Delegates is now complicit in future COVID-19 deaths in Virginia as they refused to support action to rescind this policy. My only objective in introducing this resolution was to save Virginians' lives by removing a Northam-administration-imposed ban on HCQ. Democrats chose to politicize this, and I believe thousands more Virginians will die unnecessarily as a result."
In stark contrast to the safe HCQ therapy Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Oliver opposes, he has stated his intentions to force Virginians to be injected with largely experimental, hastily-formulated vaccine/ mixture of potentially harmful chemicals and tissue derived from unborn babies. It is mind-boggling to be rejecting HCQ, which easily could bring the end of this health crisis.
Every Democrat Delegate sided with money interests who have orchestrated a relentless smear campaign against the benefits of HCQ, in a deceitful attempt to overshadow the opinions and experience of thousands of practicing physicians who dare to use this 70-year-old and widely used drug as a COVID-19 treatment.
Ironically, the vote was taken after hearing a passionate speech from Del. Delores McQuinn relating her and her family's personal battle with this horrible illness, yet every Democrat voted to kill this resolution, which only attempted to allow COVID-19 victims better access to this treatment.
As the COVID-19 death toll and collateral deaths from suicide and drug overdoses mount, Virginia’s official position is to discourage an inexpensive proven treatment that has saved millions of lives worldwide. A long list of credible studies and reputable physicians support the efficacy of early HCQ therapy against Covid-19.
Back on March 25th, 18 Virginians had died with COVID-19. On that day, the Virginia Health Commissioner issued a ban on use of "…chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, mefloquine and azithromycin... in the outpatient setting…". Evidence of the effectiveness of these treatments for COVID-19 has continued to mount for the 169 days since that "clinician letter" was issued, while another 2,690+ Virginia deaths have been attributed to the virus.
Del. Marcus Simon, the only Democrat speaker against the resolution, presumably speaking for his entire caucus, ignored the vast evidence supporting successful use of HCQ, instead mocking the resolution and the patron, and saying the resolution was all about President Trump.
Del. Dave LaRock represents the 33rd House District, including parts of Loudoun, Clarke and Frederick Counties.
