CHRIS FORDNEY
How did Del. Dave LaRock, the mighty MAGA warrior who has bedeviled Democrats in the General Assembly over the past decade, go down to defeat in a new, deeply red state Senate district that looked like it was drawn just for him?
Listen to LaRock, and you’d think it was a communist insurgency to rival the Viet Cong, as “hundreds” of Democrats infiltrated the recent Republican primary and blew up a crowded field of eight candidates, leaving Shenandoah County farmer Timmy French, a political newbie, with the nomination.
There’s no way to know how many Democrats or Independents voted — entirely legally — but with LaRock losing by just 1,272 votes, and with perhaps 40,000 Democratic voters in the district, it’s mathematically possible that enough non-Republicans swarmed the polls to give him the boot for his election denialism and embrace of a prominent Jan. 6 defendant.
Fingering Democrats might ease LaRock’s embarrassment, but it’s far more likely his problem was Republicans — that is, that singularly crowded ballot that splintered the vote amid an anemic turnout. With 160,464 registered voters in the district, the margin between LaRock’s 4,409 votes and French’s 5,681 was a tiny slice of the electorate indeed.
For LaRock, the apparent spoiler was Brandon Monk and the concurrent primary for the Back Creek supervisor nomination.
With that local race bringing out relatively more people, the Senate contest there became a duel between French and Monk, who represents the magisterial district on the county School Board, while LaRock ran third. In the actual Back Creek precincts, a handful of votes separated French and Monk.
Monk won in most of the precincts west of Interstate 81 and south of U.S. 50. But French benefited from a higher turnout in Shenandoah and made enough inroads into southern Frederick to snatch the nomination from LaRock, who comfortably won the latter county as a whole — and Winchester and Clarke — yet should have run up more numbers from that greater population base.
Had Monk not been on the ballot, some fraction of his 2,086 votes would have been mostly split between French and LaRock, giving LaRock a better chance of holding off French in southern Frederick.
Elsewhere, it was a vote for the homeboys, with French and James Bergida, a Warren County college professor, winning decisively in the counties where they live. That advantage was strongest for French, who won 62 percent of the vote in Shenandoah, while Monk, more in LaRock’s shadow, could not do the same in Frederick.
Monk probably took most of the anyone-but-LaRock vote simply because he filed his papers first and appeared at the top of the ballot. In the localities LaRock won, the four poorest-showing candidates siphoned off another 1,759 votes.
LaRock’s loss had absolutely nothing to do with any of his nonsense about “election interference” or Democrats “stealing” the election. His problem was too many Republicans on the ballot and too few at the ballot box.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.