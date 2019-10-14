Thank you to The Star for allowing different ideas and opinions to be aired on the opinion pages. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, the facts are still the facts.
The writer from Purcellville who questioned my vote on a Dominion Energy broadband bill is correct to remind readers that I am very focused on rural broadband. Beyond that, the letter is very misleading, maybe even intentionally so.
I'd like to let readers know that the information originates in my opponent's mis-messaging campaign for the purpose of damaging my track record. Since my opponent raises the subject, I will also explain a dirty little secret that is closely related and, in doing so, present evidence of my opponent's brazen hypocrisy.
The writer draws readers' attention to a bill which I opposed for a very good reason. She promotes the notion, incorrectly, that I am the enemy of rural broadband expansion. That's a pretty big whopper, but don't take my word for it, listen to what Jimmy Carr said at a Broadband townhall my office sponsored this past June.
Quoting Jimmy Carr, CEO of All Points Broadband and Virginia Broadband Advisory Council Member, "Del. Dave LaRock has worked harder to solve the challenges of providing broadband coverage to rural areas in Virginia than any other state legislator." That was nice to hear and a small reward for my having spent countless hours, in meetings and phone conversations directed at making progress in solving this challenge. Mavis Taintor, and a few of her supporters, attended the meeting and heard this.
So either the letter-writer, my opponent's ally, is wrong, or Jimmy Carr, the guy who knows Virginia broadband inside and out, is wrong; you decide.
But there's a lot more to this. Why did I vote NO when most of my fellow Republicans and Democrats voted YES on a bill to expand broadband in a rural area? Here's why. The bill was a gift from Dominion Energy exclusively given to southwest Virginia, bought and paid for with ratepayer's money from across Virginia. This bill cheated Dominion Energy customers, including those in the 33rd District, out of the refunds they deserve. I explained this to Mavis and her allies at the same meeting they attended.
Here's a snapshot of how Dominion Energy operates. They, like other utilities, have exclusive access to territories and operate as a monopoly regulated by the State Corporation Commission (SCC). Electric rates are subject to periodic review, which often reveals excessive profits otherwise known as overearnings. These overearnings, involving hundreds of millions of dollars, big money, should be refunded to customers.
Dominion Energy, on an annual basis, crafts complex bills which appear to create a partnership commitment on things like broadband, solar, windmills, etc., functioning as bait.
Dominion Energy paves the way for these bills with generous contributions strategically distributed among legislators to diffuse resistance. The bills pass, leaving overearnings in Dominion's bank accounts. Then a year or two later, after the press releases and hype is forgotten, there are usually complications voiding some, or all, of Dominion Energy's spending side of the deal, but leaving the overearnings, you guessed it, in Dominion Energy's hands as profit. This scheme becomes legal when Dominion Energy persuades most of the legislature to take their side voting to tie the hands of the SCC.
In my six years in the legislature, I have seen that company and their slick lawyers and lobbyists hatch a variety of these schemes, each one overly and deliberately complex, cleverly crafted to conceal the same old trick, a new way to accomplish the same end, keeping ratepayers' money that should rightfully be returned. It is disgusting. It hurts low-income customers the most. For the record, I accepted modest contributions from Dominion before I caught on to their methods. No more.
Shifting back to my opponent's ties to all this, there's another little nugget of information that readers and voters should take notice of. When Dominion Energy profits from these artfully executed exercises of crony capitalism, profits go up and the winners are stockholders. My opponent has jumped on the bandwagon promising to fight Dominion Energy's influence, apparently expecting no one would notice that this year she disclosed owning $76,000 worth of Dominion Energy stock. One could speculate that given the opportunity she would fit right in and help perpetuate this mess. If elected, Mavis Taintor will be laughing all the way to the bank.
