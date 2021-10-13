DAVE LAROCK
There are some distinct differences between the candidates for 33rd District Delegate; myself, Dave LaRock, and the challenger, Paul Siker. I believe any claim a candidate makes regarding another candidate, should be attributed to a source.
This comparison information comes from websites and candidate Facebook pages. I hope this is helpful to readers as they choose who will represent them.
Broadband to rural homes and businesses — LaRock has played a key role in forming the current plan to finance and bring high-speed internet to every home in rural Loudoun, Clarke and Frederick counties. Siker supports rural broadband, but I found no record or claims of him advancing the solution.
As per LaRock website, LaRock is very engaged in fixing various congested roads and intersections in western Loudoun, Clarke and Frederick counties. Siker takes no position on transportation.
As per LaRock website, LaRock has voted against all tax increases and pledges to never support a tax increase and supports elimination of grocery tax. Siker is running alongside career tax-hikers and makes no mention of his position on taxation.
As per LaRock website, on the 2nd Amendment, LaRock is endorsed by the Virginia Citizens Defense League, the NRA-PVF and supports repeal of all anti-gun laws which violate the Constitutional rights of citizens. Siker embraces an endorsement by Terry McAuliffe, who supports a ban on the sale of “assault weapons,” and high-capacity magazines. Siker is endorsed by “Moms Demand Action,” an extreme anti-gun advocacy group, and takes no position on gun rights on his candidate website.
On Critical Race Theory (CRT) in public schools, LaRock actively opposes CRT indoctrination in public schools. Siker published an opinion article in which he claims CRT is not being taught in public schools.
LaRock twice passed School Choice for low income and special needs children, only to have both vetoed by McAuliffe; LaRock supports keeping schools open and supports focusing on core academic and vocational education and introduced legislation to prohibit divisive political indoctrination in schools; LaRock supports merit-based teacher pay increases. Siker has no education positions on his candidate website.
LaRock’s key endorsements include a 100% rating by Virginia Family Foundation, the Virginia Farm Bureau, the NRA and Virginia Citizens Defense League and the National Federation of Independent Businesses. Siker is endorsed by Planned Parenthood Action, Moms Demand Action, Democrat Sen. John Bell, Terry McAuliffe, Mark Herring, Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton and other Democrats, as per Facebook and web pages.
LaRock supports preserving Virginia’s competitive edge and employee freedom by opposing forced unionization and dues. Siker is silent on forced unionization and embraces endorsements of McAuliffe and others who favor forced unionization; sources are candidates’ websites and Facebook pages.
On public safety, LaRock supports fair pay and treatment of police; LaRock successfully obtained funding for the new state criminal justice academy in Frederick County, and new State Police location in Frederick County and has fought for Virginia to fulfill their statutory obligation to fund sheriff deputies, a measure defeated by Democrats more than once. LaRock supports fair treatment and punishment of criminals. Siker is endorsed by Speaker Filler Corn, an anti-law enforcement ringleader. Siker is endorsed by AG Mark Herring, who supported illegal release of violent criminals; Siker claims to oppose Democrats’ defund-law-enforcement agenda; sources are candidates’ websites and Facebook pages and various online newspaper articles.
I hope people will see the importance of voting for the person who best represents their values and shows a track record of delivering results.
Dave LaRock is a resident of Hamilton and candidate for the 33rd District House of Delegates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.