PAUL SIKER
My motivation to run for the Virginia House of Delegates 33rd District seat presently held by Dave LaRock (R) is grounded in my belief that good governance requires good judgement.
Last week, Mr. LaRock was on the losing side of the 97-3 vote on HB 2203, the Virginia Agriculture Food Assistance Program. This broadly supported bill does two things that all Virginians should support. First, it provides additional funding to charitable food organizations that remain pivotal in addressing food insecurity for thousands of struggling Virginian families during the COVID pandemic. Second, the bill compensates Virginia’s hardworking farmers and food producers for the produce and food products they supply to charitable food organizations. In short, this program creates a win/win for our farmers, and for families trying to put food on the table for their children. Why did Mr. LaRock vote no? Has he no desire to help families that have been forced to rely on food pantries and hunger relief organizations? Does he distrust Virginia’s farmers? We would all like to know what led to his decision to vote against a measure that had overwhelming bipartisan support.
On the same day that he voted against Virginia’s families, farmers, and food banks, yet another Dave LaRock- sponsored bill died in committee. HB 2242 sought protection from discrimination against individuals who elect not to get vaccinated for COVID-19 — despite the fact that there has been no discrimination against people not wishing to be vaccinated. When combined with his advocacy for Hydroxychloroquine last summer and his questioning of the efficacy of vaccines in the fall, this bill is yet another illustration of Mr. LaRock’s unfounded mistrust of medical science. Overwhelming evidence supports that our nation’s greatest hope for ending the pandemic is for Americans to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.
While it seems as though Mr. LaRock is often attracted to questionable positions, his latest actions in the General Assembly underscore the importance of having elected leaders who exercise good judgement for their constituents and for all Virginians. In the coming months I hope to earn the trust and support of residents in Loudoun, Clarke, and Frederick counties who desire nothing more than thoughtful representation in the House of Delegates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.