I am the Independent candidate for chairman of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, proudly standing with the Frederick First group. We are a coalition of Independent candidates resolute in advancing unity and progress for our community. I feel compelled to address Delegate Dave LaRock's June 19 Open Forum, "Open Letter to Timmy French," questioning the Republican nominee for state Senate, Timmy French, and maligning the Frederick First group.
I, along with most of the Frederick First candidates, support Timmy French because he advocates for helping students and schools, supporting farmers and farmland, and improving roads. He is also willing to speak to every citizen, not just right-wing groups. During the primary, Frederick First decided to man the polls to hand out our literature to voters. Although we are far more experienced and qualified for the positions we seek, as we are not aligned with either Republicans or Democrats. We are the underdogs and must work twice as hard as our opponents in this campaign. We felt that offering our help to Mr. French was the right thing to do.
When I got out of my truck at Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School, wearing my Frederick First shirt, hat, and name badge, Mr. LaRock came straight to me asking for my support and vote. Apparently, I was welcome at the polls until I stated, "Good luck, but I am supporting Mr. French."
Finally, calling Frederick First a "team of Democrats and monied interests" is clearly an ignorant statement meant to undermine our candidacies. Anyone who knows us, has read our material, or spoken to us can clearly see that we are Independents and not in this for personal gain. We have spent years, volunteering on committees, trying to better our county, seldom with any compensation.
Delegate LaRock's Open Forum epitomizes the divisive politics that have stymied progress and hurt our community. His willingness to distort the truth, sow discord among voters, and attack his own party's nominee has become commonplace in today's politics. Is it any wonder that Frederick First seeks to transcend party affiliations and reject these partisan boundaries?
Frederick First seeks to bring back civility, manners, listen to all sides, and make decisions that will benefit the whole county.
Gary Oates is running for the chairman of Frederick County Board of Supervisors as a Frederick First candidate.
