About 10 years ago I was standing outside of my polling place passing out literature in support of Republican candidates when I got into a very heated discussion with a prominent local Democrat activist. I told him that in my judgment if things don’t change that it was a matter of time before he and I found ourselves on opposite ends of a field shooting at each other. Has that time arrived? I hope note, but recent events make me wonder.
Our latest crisis seems to the be the killing of George Floyd. Burning and looting across the country ensued. Mr. Floyd was not a saint and does not deserve canonization. His arrest record goes back to 2007, according to information on the internet.
George Floyd did not deserve to be killed, but if he had not tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill he would not have been arrested, he would still be alive and all the burning and looting we have seen would not have happened. So where does the fault lie?
I, too, believe that black lives matter, but I also believe that white lives matter too, as do all lives.
The winners in all of this chaos are antifa criminals and those who love to loot and burn. These people appeared to be mostly young people in roughly the 20- to 35-year age group. Their grandmothers and grandfathers and great-grandmothers and great-grandfathers need to sit these kids down and talk some sense into them.
The losers of these riots were the business owners whose life’s work went up in smoke or was carried off by looters. I feel sorry for them.
The idea of defunding the police is total insanity. They need our help and support. Just think what our society would be like if we didn’t have police support.
So I invite all residents to join me in thanking our protectors. Buy yourself a shirt and have the words “Support Your Local Police” printed on it. And wear it. If you see a police officer sitting in a diner having lunch, offer to buy him or her a doughnut or a piece of cake or even their lunch. I do. Show your support.
Supporting police and condoning murder are two different things. It does not matter that Mr. Floyd served time, was duly released, moved to get a fresh start. What matters in this particular event is he was publicly executed. He shouldn't have passed a bad check...and he would be alive, well let's do blame the victim here. That certainly deserved a knee to the neck for 9 minutes. How many times are police called for a white person passing a bad check? That would be an interesting study, wouldn't it. Mr. Lillis sighs and bemoans the violence and blames the victim. This is exactly what is angering so many people. Antifa? Boogoloo boys as well. Now let's have the forum where we blame a black man who got shot in the back. Amazing
