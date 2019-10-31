What a great night and so reassuring! I am speaking of the recent Russell District dialogue in which the two outstanding candidates for Russell District supervisor, Doug Lawrence and Bill Houck, fielded a number of discussion questions on how best to confront the myriad challenges facing Clarke County’s Russell District.
At the end of the evening it was evident that Russell District would be in good hands no matter who wins. Having said this though, I would still suggest that the voters check Doug Lawrence as their choice for the Russell District Supervisor position.
I say this for many reasons. We have read Barbara and Harry Byrd’s endorsement of Mr. Lawrence pointing out all of his many contributions to the county. The grandson of one of Virginia’s more notable statesmen, Doug, to this day, lives in his ancestral home.
For many years I have personally witnessed Doug’s stewardship of the land, his devotion to his children, and deep concern for what happens in our district. These are traits that of the two outstanding candidates makes Doug a little more outstanding of the two.
In responding to the questions about Russell District concerns Mr. Lawrence exhibited what would make him the better supervisor. In discussing the traffic and speeding problems on Va. 7 Doug produced several position papers on the safety of the route. He told the audience about the low-water bridge on the Old Charlestown Road and of how his research revealed that its replacement would be no simple matter, rights of way and other flood related problems being serious impediments to the bridge’s replacement.
When discussing the differences between the rural and urban features of Russell, Doug, displaying his work as a first responder, revealed that he had concerns about evacuation routes for those living in the urban areas. These and other responses demonstrated what we will have in Supervisor Lawrence — an individual concerned about his constituents and willing to do the research needed to serve them.
Dumas Malone in his multi-volume biography of Thomas Jefferson marvels at the fact that at the age of 83 Jefferson was still planting trees. Trees that he would never see grow to fruition. This passage of Malone’s biography came to mind last night as I heard Doug speak so forcefully about the importance of keeping our rural area filled with forests. And Doug demonstrated that he has led the way as he recounted his planting of white pines, apple, and many hardwoods on his land. He told the audience of how involved in reforestation he is and has been, mentioning his involvement in a huge planting in one of our national parks.
Nor did he stop with just replanting. In the course of his remarks he took the power companies to task for indiscriminate use of pesticides pointing out that such carelessness had killed many redbuds and conifers.
But the closing remarks by Mr. Lawrence were what solidified my enthusiasm. “On Nov. 6, I will be collecting signs with my daughter,” Mr. Lawrence told the audience. He went on to say that as the signs go down he hoped that the sides will come together and maintain the redeeming qualities of our county. He continued informing us that once the signs are collected he will go canoeing with his daughter. I hope she is paddling with the new supervisor of Russell District.
