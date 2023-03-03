My maternal grandmother spoke and read German; I can do neither. My fraternal grandmother spoke and read Polish; I can do neither. As a midwestern, small-town girl raised by a second-generation Polish father, we were not encouraged to learn a different language. We were Americans and we spoke “American,” according to my dad, who in this day and age would proudly identify himself as “anti-woke.”
Hence, as an almost 63-year old American, I am working, no…truly struggling, to learn Spanish. Why am I doing something so difficult? Something that makes me question my aptitude every single day?
Because it’s food for my aging brain; because it’s so exciting to learn and be challenged at this age; because it’s a lesson in humility and compassion.
When I go out for dinner now, I look for ways to practice my budding language skills. I can always count on Spanish-speaking wait staff at restaurants or events to indulge me in my bad grammar and limited vocabulary. They are always kind, and they never make me feel less-than for my basic sentences and conjugation.
I raise this issue as I watch the anti-immigration rhetoric that percolates in this country as often as the seasons change. If every American, at every age, tried to learn a new language, it could change this country’s small but hard-core nationalistic bent. We are a country of immigrants, all of whom struggled with language, with assimilation, with cultural differences. Your grandparents, my grandparents…most new arrivals to this great country had to learn a new language and struggled with grammar and vocabulary.
Forget politics, red and blue states, Christian or non-Christian, urban versus rural, college versus no college. These are artificial dividers. The real divider and unifier, in my opinion, is who can speak more than one language.
The best way to create a country of compassionate, kind, patient and loving citizens is for each of us, no matter our age, to take a class in a new language. We would all be new learners, striving, struggling, conjugating and cooperating!
What a difference that could make in our national psyche. Instead of finding barriers to those who appear different from us, we would be looking for study buddies. Rather than rejecting new immigrants, we would appreciate their struggle to learn English, and then ask for their help with past or future tense.
I know this seems like such a small idea considering all the issues facing our country and world today. But learning a new language has given me immeasurable respect and compassion for those who have already done it. It may just be the cure for those who suggest that immigrants are our nation’s problem.
I would ask those same people: can you conjugate the preterite of “to be” and “to go” in Spanish? I know I can’t yet, but I will in time. And I hope, dear readers, that it’s a challenge you accept for yourself soon. We might not be able to change the world in grand ways, but we can change it in small ones…one lesson, one vocabulary list, and one exam at a time. Be prepared to struggle and then let us all know how you’re doing.
¡Buena suerte!
Teri Merrill is a resident of Winchester
Excellent idea, Ms. Merrill! My high school and college efforts at learning Spanish did not lead to fluency but I did pick up enough to know what some of my students were saying, much to their chagrin. I am always stunned to find so many fluent English speakers in other parts of the world. They start learning English at an early age. We need to begin teaching other languages to our children no later than kindergarten. It will ultimately pay back far more than it costs.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
