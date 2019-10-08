In response to letters in the Open Forum of October 4, 2019 regarding my earlier submission … Justice, but at what cost, I would like to thank Mr. Koontz and Ms. Mackall for making my case to my neighbors for me. My suggestion about withholding their votes for Anne Williams (who is running unopposed, so it’s merely symbolic) was to the residents of the county and not residents of the judicial system.
Speaking of ill-informed Monday Morning Quarterbacks, at least I was a fact witness at trial. Were you at the Lone Oak then, too?
I find it interesting that you discount the fact that the jury had a much different impression of the situation (I guess they are all numbnuts too in your all too superior view) in that they found the defendant “not guilty” in less than 15 minutes. You fail to mention the fact that the “witness” was actually the driver of the car who pulled out in front of the defendant (no possible ulterior motives there I guess) and was the likely cause of the accident in the first place. Further, you say the officer (interestingly, no longer employed by the department) had no choice but to charge the defendant with reckless driving (despite not showing evidence of that) as his only option. You fail to admit or acknowledge that he could have charged the “witness” for causing the accident or not charged anyone at all. You also fail to acknowledge that Anne never had to bring the case in either court. Much like the Jussie Smollet case in Chicago or the half-million-dollar fraud case against a fellow attorney that you declined to bring here in Clarke. While you are making accusations, assumptions and insinuations to a possible motive on my part or to a prior relationship with the defendant, there was none, I did not know her. I suppose you are also trying to suggest that there were no possible prior relationships any where on the other side of this that could have had an effect.
Again, thank you for making my case. I am sure Anne appreciated your defense and I appreciate that my neighbors should now more clearly see my reasoning and my point for not voting for her in this election cycle.
While you may feel that you proudly defended your profession, I think you clearly exposed for all to see the nature of the inside of the system and why the average person should be concerned. Now they have two reasons to withhold their vote: to send a message to Anne and also to send a message to the rest of the judicial community. Also, don’t discount the jury’s participation in this, which is supreme, or disregard the fact that the judiciary serves Lady Justice and the community and not the other way around.
Bless you and have a God Day.
