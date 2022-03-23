The March 22 article, “Clarke public defender condemns Confederate statue at court hearing,” simply highlights a legal tactic being used by public defender Timothy Coyne in an attempt to win a case for his client. That’s what a good lawyer does.
This particular tactic attempts to take advantage of the current swirling controversy of a highly charged and emotional topic - Confederate statues. The two subjects - the guilt or innocence of his client and Confederate statues - are two entirely separate issues. The concern of obtaining a fair trial for a Black person in Clarke County is interesting, to say the least. Is the inference then that the only way for a Black person to get a fair trial in former Confederate states is to move all these trials to other former non-Confederate states?
Neither lawyers, nor a jury, nor the general public, will be swayed by a statue in a courtyard. We also saw nothing publicly from Mr. Coyne regarding his stance on Confederate statues previously. He did not bring it up until he was assigned to defend Timothy Neal. Again, a legal tactic simply to defend his client. Again, this is what a good lawyer attempts for his client.
A statement attributed to Mr. Coyne in the article was, “The court would never allow a swastika or a Klansman outside the courthouse and those symbols convey the same symbol of white supremacy. This is also irrelevant, another red herring. We are not discussing swastikas or the Ku Klux Klan. That’s another attempt to deflect attention from his client’s guilt or innocence.
To the topic of this particular statue, it was erected to honor Clarke County Confederate veterans that fought in that war. It was funded and erected by an association of citizens formed for that purpose. I originally thought that it would be appropriate to add verbiage to this statue to honor the Black Clarke County soldiers who fought for the Union. But in retrospect, I think a better idea will be to let this statue stand as it is, and that an organization be created by the descendants of the 80-plus Clarke County Black soldiers who fought for the Union side of the Civil War, and other interested citizens, to create and erect a statue in their honor in the same location where the Confederate statue stands, to educate the public on both sides of this part of our history.
If the current location in the courtyard is no longer wanted, instead of using funds to dismantle it, use those funds to move it to a local cemetery where Confederate veterans are buried. Removing such statues permanently from the public eye simply removes a visual reminder of history and therefore removes an opportunity to discuss it.
Gerald Crowell is a resident of Winchester.
