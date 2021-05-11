Albeit our seven Frederick County supervisors self-identify as penny-wise Republicans, four have lost both credibility as advocates of thrift and interest in that role. Determining wants vs. needs before spending taxpayers’ dollars was a Republican trait of yore, but alas.
Coloring themselves red did not equate frugality: Throughout six of the last seven years, our real estate taxes increased via rate hikes or higher property assessments whereby average homeowners’ tax burdens grew 42 percent.
But Shawnee voters can repeal the board’s 4-3 tax-and-spend majority by lending their support to Republican Josh Ludwig.
Josh is challenging Shawnee’s incumbent "Republican" David Stegmaier due to his frequent votes favoring tax increases, higher spending, deeper debt, and reduced budget transparency.
And, while Mr. Stegmaier claims to abhor the Deep Equity initiative taught in Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS), when opportunities arose to implement itemized budgets permitting supervisors to defund this program, he voted no.
Simply put, Deep Equity (aka Critical Race Theory) is, by definition, an academic derivative of identity-based Marxism designed to create conflict to usher in a new socialist society. In this case, the objective is to provoke unrest by implanting imaginary guilt into innocent minds until they consider themselves prejudiced.
This curriculum compels teachers to become racial activists who assess students based on skin color, sex, and/or religion, and alleges that all whites, all Christians, all heterosexuals, and all males are oppressors and/or privileged racists. Moreover, teachers and students are prompted to “explicitly reject and resist” parents who protest.
(On March 3, FCPS’ Superintendent Dr. David Sovine admitted to the county board that DE was quietly taught in FCPS since 2018. And March 8, our School Board unanimously voted to allocate $125,000 to fund an “equity and diversity coordinator” position [editor's note: those funds were subsequently reallocated to hire more teachers.])
Let’s not deny that racism exists, but instead acknowledge that children are not born racist, and let’s agree that school curricula which malign students by race, sex, and religion are themselves bigoted.
Josh Ludwig wisely opposes the DE program, is committed to lower taxes, budget transparency, and our rights as citizens, community members, and business owners. As he says, “This can best be achieved when we present our citizens whom we serve with as much information as possible.”
Conversely, Mr. Stegmaier supported higher taxes by voting against FCPS budget transparency: FCPS currently spends $18 million yearly servicing its debts (some dating back 20 years) which currently total $143.8 million before adding $84.8 million in additional projected expenditures.
More about those red crayons: Dave previously hails from the deep blue state of Hawaii and was known there as Democrat Rep. David Stegmaier, chairman of the House education committee.
Neither can Leopards change their spots nor Dave’s red crayon conceal his true blue nature, so vote for him if you want more unaccountable spending and consecutive yearly tax increases.
But if not, please support Josh Ludwig at the GOP Canvass May 15, 2021, between 10 and 2 p.m. at the Millwood Banquet Hall, 252 Costello Drive. Thanks.
Franklin Fogle is a resident of Frederick County.
Mr Fogle is 100% inaccurate and incorrect in his description of Deep Equity-As a former FCPS teacher,now retired, I was a member of the Deep Equity team which gives me license to state that you are absolutely wrong in your assessment and description of Deep Equity. Nothing you state is true!
If Bry and his ilk are against you, you know you are doing what is right. Following Big Gov't, Leftist-Hollywood morals is good? They can't conceal their disdain for the principles that this country was founded upon, i.e. "freedumb". It is that very "freedumb" that allows these traitors to exist and spew their insanity. Pathetic.
Ok, so Stegmeier matured and backed off the losing extreme right position of the Trumpsters because reality set in and he realized the local level is not the place for 45's brand of garbage? Kudos to him for doing his job. He and I have clashed and sparred before, but neither of us walked away mad, because we knew, in our own way, we wanted the best for everyone.
Ludwig's behavior over the last 6 months has not shown a concern for community. One needs only to see the numerous pictures of surreptitious meetings of the Frederick County Republican Committee at his to see that he and his partners place themselves above community. While others are being responsible, he flaunts his "freedumb".
What a brave leader.
