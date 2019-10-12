As a former chairwoman of the Old Town Development Board (renamed OTAC) during the Loudoun Street Mall construction in 2013, I had a fair amount of involvement with city personnel and downtown businesses during that time. I currently serve the City of Winchester as a member of the EDA, but I write this letter as a city resident and taxpayer, a downtown property owner, and a photographer who's located her business downtown for 32 years.
I'm joining the conversation about the potential closure of Boscawen Street In short, don't do it — my reasons why are as follows.
How does it make sense to divert traffic from Boscawen onto a narrow, one-way alley with multiple crosswalks, blind spots, and lots of pedestrians in the name of public safety? Let's all ponder that one.
What happens to parking egress/ingress at City Hall if they close one of the access points? City Hall traffic will both enter and leave from Rouss Avenue along with the BB&T bank employees in nearby rented spaces. The spaces are currently painted diagonally, thus encouraging a one-direction flow to . .. where exactly?
I am very concerned for the businesses affected here. Having just hosted our daughter's wedding with my husband, I know that flower arrangements can be large and hard to handle as well as fragile in bad weather. I would like to know how the city expects Bluebells to reasonably conduct their daily business tasks without a loading zone directly out front of their location. If those businesses adversely affected are forced to relocate, who pays for those moving expenses and lost revenues, or compensates landlords for broken leases? (I think we all know the answer to those questions.) While some businesses may directly benefit from the closure, we don't want to sacrifice other businesses in the process.
This issue boils down to access/traffic control. I'm curious about the labor costs for city employees to drop off the orange barrier sections to block roads during events, put them in place, and collect them afterwards. Even at several events/year, how does it make sense financially to spend as much as $2.5 million on closing Boscawen Street instead?
Irv Shendow has previously addressed loading zone issues and access to downtown for the elderly/infirm/handicapped visitors in his missive on this page last week. He's absolutely right.
I have heard for years that our city budget is very tight, and that no more bonds can be issued soon, so where exactly will the money come from for this construction? I'm not buying the reasoning given for either option of closing off Boscawen St.
Let's talk about what DOES make sense. Removing the four columns at the intersection of the Loudoun Street Mall and Boscawen, and finally figuring out a road surface that won't keep breaking up, for a cost that is considerably less than the current closure options. Please, City Council, let common sense prevail.
Lauri Bridgeforth is a resident
of Winchester.
