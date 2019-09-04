In celebration of the Labor Day week, I am providing some insight for fellow Virginians to continue our volunteer efforts where we can have direct impact on supporting the local community living in need. Volunteering locally is a pleasing and rewarding way to learn new skills and enjoy meeting innovative people and organizations. It is also a great opportunity for us to use our knowledge, experience, and abilities to enhance nonprofits, school programs, and civic organizations.
The Lower Shenandoah Valley is an affluent community and many of us have privileged lives. Historically the Valley has a strong and proud tradition of volunteerism and we are driven by a common desire to improve the communities where we live and work by forming lasting volunteer partnerships with local organizations. Through a commitment to service excellence we touch the lives of many people and promote hope and goodwill. We are involved in many community outreach projects that directly support our neighborhoods. These initiatives focus on civic opportunities, education, environment, safety and security and people living in need. We are tutors, mentors, classroom speakers, fund-raisers, board members, and food drive organizers, among many other roles.
We must be the ones to volunteer our time and resources. We can act as champions in our respective communities, using our own job-related skills (i.e. program management, business development, sales and services, software and system engineering) to work with organizations that interweave community obligations with the desire to uplift and support those living in need.
The pressure of a growing population with tremendous cultural diversity challenges our community leaders. We are a kind, generous, loyal and noble people. Our government infrastructure, churches, civic organizations, and corporations need to work in unison to make certain that there is funding and programs in place to assure that no children go without attending school, receiving regular meals or wearing proper clothing and shoes. Let no family, regardless of any situation, go without shelter and be humbled beyond repair. In this way there is always a focus on achieving the common good for the entire community.
