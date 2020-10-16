VINCENT DI BENEDETTO
One of the many blessings I enjoyed in eight years on the Winchester School Board was the opportunity to work with and learn from a diverse group of colleagues. Over those years I served with some extraordinary individuals, each of whom brought a unique perspective to board.
There was no one I respected more and in whose judgement I placed greater confidence than Marie Imoh. Marie was appointed to the board in 2015 and we served together for three years. I’d not met her before, but her reputation for hard work, integrity and public service preceded her.
This is the first time we have had the opportunity to vote on school board members. What Adlai Stevenson used to call “the dialogue of democracy” is important. I initially opposed the referendum on elected school boards in part because I feared the political nature of campaigns might scare away qualified candidates like Marie. I was so relieved when she announced she would stand for election. I think it is vitally important that a quality school board member like Marie Imoh is elected.
I’m sure she has the support of those who know her. But if you haven’t been as fortunate as I, let me tell you about the Marie Imoh I’ve come to know.
Marie is from a military family — she and her husband both served in the U.S. Army, where they met. They have raised three children, the oldest a West Point graduate. When they moved to Winchester, one of the key reasons for choosing to live here was the quality of the public schools where they would send their children. Two have graduated and one is now at Handley High School.
Marie is a licensed professional counselor and clinical director for the National Counseling Group, a large organization which covers places from Winchester to Fairfax County. As busy as she is, she still goes the extra mile.
For example, many will know her work on the advisory board of the Winchester Department of Social Services, where she was serving when we first met. Even after being appointed to the school board, she has continued to step up to help our community, particularly our youth. Since 2017 she has served as co-chair of the Bright Futures of Winchester/Frederick County Advisory Board, which is dedicated to helping students and families in need of support.
Marie is on the steering committee of the Timbrook Achievement Center, works with the Northern Shenandoah Valley Alliance for Children, Youth and Families, and with the Girls, Youth and Adult Ministries of Victory Church.
This is the Marie Imoh I know, a woman who works collaboratively to get the job done. She has a proven record of dedicated leadership and service to our students and faculty. This is exactly who we need on our school board.
Whether you vote early or on Nov. 3, please make sure you cast your ballot to keep Marie Imoh working for all of us.
Vincent Di Benedetto is a resident of Winchester.
