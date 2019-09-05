The Northern Shenandoah Valley is just plain beautiful. Even more important is that people who live here are a match to the landscape.
My husband and I were looking for a place to put down roots and raise our daughters and in Winchester we found neighbors who know each other and people who volunteer in multiple local organizations. Jeff and I have lived in big cities, small cities, and in the town of Luray (population 5,000).
We did not end up here accidentally.Winchester offered the best of all worlds. A community diverse and big enough to be able to meet new people everywhere we go and yet small enough to guarantee that at every charity event, concert, and kids’ recital you would see a familiar face. When a place becomes home one feels a great obligation to give back to those who have treated us so well.
This sense of obligation and desire to serve fuels my run for the House of Delegates. While we are grateful for our professional achievements, both of us know that we were lucky to grow up in communities with great public schools. We were lucky to have access to health care when we were sick and to medication to help us get well.
We were lucky that our hard work could turn into college degrees because we had parents who believed in us and access to government and private assistance to attend schools our parents could never have afforded.
We are so fortunate to have had these things.Working as a child advocacy attorney in the Northern Shenandoah Valley for the past 10 years I saw first-hand how unevenly this luck gets distributed. Bright kids with addicted parents. Hardworking parents with sick children for whom they cannot afford appropriate care. Older people in rural areas who have worked diligently their entire lives and now cannot get to a doctor’s appointment because they cannot drive and don’t have family nearby.
Women who take shelter wherever they can find it to escape their abusive husbands or partners.Our state legislature is the oldest in the country and is an awesome institution with the power to change lives for the better. We can decide to pay teachers what they deserve and teach our kids the skills for 21st-century jobs. We can decide to provide comprehensive medical coverage to people who do not make enough money to buy their own insurance. We can decide to improve our rural infrastructure so that all families have the benefit of a stable job and can work with dignity.
We can decide to lift everyone around us up or we can leave them right where we found them, some succeeding and some struggling and losing hope. My father brought us to America because he believed in her promise — that with hard work and dedication, and a little good luck, anything is possible in this country.
I believed in it then and I believe in it now. For the next nine weeks, we’re going to knock on thousands of doors and ask you to join us. We’ll send you a note in the mail and give you a call to ask for your partnership.We will do all of this so that you can send me to Richmond and we can get to work.
