Gary Oates, Frederick County’s development czar, floated a provocative idea at a recent meeting of the county planning commission: Perhaps the commission should be downsized from its current 13 members.
The commission may be the largest in Virginia and, Oates grumbled, no longer serves as a training ground for new county supervisors. Now, he said, we’re getting supervisors who don’t know much about planning issues although “they think they do.”
There’s some irony to unpack here because Oates is a longtime planning commissioner for the Stonewall District but hasn’t tried to run for a board seat.
One reason may be that he has far more power over the county’s future than any individual supervisor without the hassle of getting elected. Most notably, as chairman of Frederick Water, he has aggressively expanded water capacity in his own district that will transform it in the years ahead.
He also serves on the Transportation Committee and is chairman of the Development Regulations Review Committee, where developers go to change the rules they don’t like.
All this has to be viewed through the prism of Oates’s private work as a civil engineer for many of the same developers who submit projects to the commission. He avers that he has potential conflicts of interest and has abstained at least a dozen times just over the past four years.
Oates’s conflict issues were on awkward display when the commission took up his own plans for a trailer parking lot that he has since built in Stonewall Industrial Park.
At that meeting, some members were concerned that the lot encroaches on the right of way for the planned expansion of Va. 37. They were apparently unaware that one of Oates’s corporate clients had mounted a successful court challenge to the county’s ban on anything being built in the right of way. But Oates couldn’t clue them in because he had to abstain from the discussion.
Another planning commissioner is set to become a frequent abstainer. Christopher Mohn was recently hired by Greenway Engineering, which no doubt will be doing a lot of projects on the remaining open land in his Red Bud District.
Mohn is chairman of the Comprehensive Plans and Policy Committee, where developers go to expand the areas of the county where new housing and commercial projects can be built.
The planning commission, members say, was expanded to two members per magisterial district in the 1980s because of quorum issues. If we revert to one member per district and Mohn stays on the panel, we in Red Bud won’t have a say in any Greenway projects coming down the pike because he’ll have to abstain.
That doesn’t mean it’s a bad idea. Yes, let’s cut this panel down to size so we can clear out these tangles of conflicts and weaken the overbearing presence of the development sector. Oates and Mohn should be the first to go.
Chris Fordney is a resident of Frederick County.
