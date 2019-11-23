. . . To reduce hunger, homelessness
SANDI WEBSTER & JENNIFER HALL
Nov. 16-24 has been designated Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week by the National Coalition for the Homeless and the National Student Campaign Against Hunger and Homelessness.
Hunger and homelessness are catastrophic problems across the country and in our local communities. Winchester and its surrounding area has a plethora of agencies devoted to helping individuals and families secure food and shelter, but there’s still much more that needs to be done.
Nearly half of our community is one paycheck away from becoming homeless. One unexpected event — an illness, loss of job, car problems — can propel A.L.I.C.E. (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) households, including those with children, to local shelters, costly motels, food banks, or the street. ALICE families live paycheck to paycheck and often do not qualify for public benefits that are available to other low-income households. Seeking help for rent, utility payments, food, etc. is not something that they are used to doing, so they “tough it out” until their financial situation becomes too costly to rectify. One unfortunate financial setback can drastically change a family’s well-being forever.
So how can we work together to make a difference? Here are a few ways you individually, as a family, a church, a civic group, or a business can get involved:
Join us for at a free Lunch & Learn event sponsored by First Bank and hosted by Valley Assistance Network and Faithworks on Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 12-1:30 pm. Some of the topics to be presented include:
— How hunger and homelessness affects an individual or family.
— The resources that are currently available.
— The needs in our communities that are not being addressed and ways you can help close the gaps, including:
-Volunteering — Many times the greatest need an individual or family has is for somebody to just be there for them.
-Donating — Not only financially, but also with your time, talent, and treasures. The possibilities are as limitless as your creativity; and
-Brainstorming — What does “working together to make a difference” really look like?
To register for the Lunch & Learn or to find out more about additional opportunities to do great things in our community, please contact Sandi Webster at Faithworks or Jennifer Hall at Valley Assistance Network.
On Thanksgiving Day, many of us will enjoy a dinner of our favorite foods, with family and friends, in a warm home. Hopefully we will take time to reflect on all that we have to be thankful for.
We will never fully realize how blessed we are until we recognize how hard others in our community work to keep a roof over their heads and food on their table. Any of us could be just one day away from homelessness or food insecurity.
“I can do things you cannot, you can do things I cannot; together we can do great things.”
— Mother Teresa
Sandi Webster and Jennifer Hall are residents of Winchester.
