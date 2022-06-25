Winchester is fortunate to be located in the shadow of Virginia’s beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains. Our city boasts many parks and preserves that are enjoyed by residents and visitors alike. This network of green spaces includes the 6.06 mile Green Circle Trail, an initiative conceived and launched by a group of citizens in 1997. As a member of that initial founding group, I was proud to cast my vote last week as the City Council unanimously approved the construction of the final section. This last section will extend the existing trail right behind the rear entrance of Continental Tire on Jubal Early Drive and end near the entrance of Shenandoah University to complete the Green Circle. Even more exciting is that the planned path of the trail departs from Jubal Early and follows the course of Abrams Creek, winding through areas of the city many people have never experienced. This project has been a personal passion for me; I encourage you to take a look at the plans for this final phase (https://www.winchesterva.gov/green-circle-trail-sections) and then get out and explore!
My family and I spend much of our free time hiking, biking, and enjoying nature. I, we, believe that green spaces create and reinforce community and help to connect us to nature and to one another. They improve our health and our quality of life. They make our city a beautiful and welcoming place to live, work, study, and raise our families. Our green spaces are for everyone in the community and your feedback is important as the city decides how to use and improve those spaces. I have attended the first two public input sessions for our Parks and Recreation department. I encourage all residents of Winchester to attend the next Park input meetings and make your voice heard:
• Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School July 25 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
• Frederick Douglass Elementary School on Sept. 26 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
I am strongly committed to working to expand our parks and recreational opportunities and to create connecting trails and pathways that will allow all residents to be able to walk to a park or recreation amenity in 15 minutes or less. Get out and explore the Abrams Creek Wetlands, Shawnee Springs Preserve, the many opportunities of Jim Barnett Park, and our diverse neighborhood parks. See you on the trail!
Democrat Richard Bell represents Ward I on City Council and is seeking re-election.
