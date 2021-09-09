Since the Frederick County Board of Supervisors has staggered terms, it’s not possible to make a dramatic change to the make-up of the BOS if residents are unhappy with decisions made by current members, but we can start the process by electing one new member, Richard Kennedy from Shawnee District.
Having attended a recent Frederick Board of Supervisors meeting, I can attest to the fact that we need a change on the board if we want to have people who are competent and are working with the best interests of the people in this County in mind. What I saw during the session I witnessed was an overlying disdain for the majority of the public attendees who were making comments during the public hearing(s), a complete acceptance of unsupported ‘facts’ given by ‘experts’ and a refusal to give what I considered proper weight to the opposition voiced by citizens on two of the measures before them.
Then one board member interjected his own personal, political views into the session, giving us his opinion on subjects outside the purview of the board (he wanted us all to know he was against the schools teaching Critical Race Theory and allowing transgender students to use the bathrooms; a member of the audience had to remind him that the schools here aren’t teaching Critical Race Theory anyway, and also, transgender students are human beings with rights).
Frederick County needs leadership and good, qualified people on the BOS, people willing to study the issues and understand the long-term ramifications of their actions. Richard Kennedy has the ability and the experience to focus on the real concerns of the people who live here.
To all the other attendees who disagreed with the board’s high-handed decisions on July 14, this is an opportunity to start the process of change in the make-up of the Frederick Board of Supervisors.
Support Richard Kennedy in any way you can.
Robin Lynch is a resident of Lake Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.