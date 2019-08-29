Donald Trump and Joe Biden both recently told us, “I don’t have a racist bone in my body.” Well, I do. OK, not literally. But I do have racist ideas in my head.
I do have a tendency to be suspicious and wary of darker-skinned people who haven’t actually done anything wrong. I have a tendency to let white guys like me off the hook when they clearly have done wrong. I have a tendency to trust official information from white sources. True, I’m not mad at dark-skinned people. I don’t hate them. But I have some deep down suspicion of them that I was taught.
All that is more or less true of not just me, but of all white people who grew up in the USA. That’s not just my theory. It’s what scientific research says, and it’s what those harmed by racism tell us.
So if all of us whites are racist, you ask, what’s the point of saying or doing anything? Well, we are not puppets ruled by our emotions or prejudices. Rape is far too common, but imagine if every man who ever thought about rape actually did it. We can check ourselves before we do wrong.
It seems like so many white people believe black people have studied at a secret school that helps them cheat the system – even though all that cheating never enriches them. And why do so many of us believe that people left their pre-Columbus ancestral homes in Guatemala or Honduras and risked death and violation just so they could scam the U.S. taxpayer?
Above all, why do so many of us white people think that every report of racism insults us personally? If our favorite politician is accused of adultery, we don’t take it personally. If we hear accusations against the president or others in power, let’s examine the facts. None of our political leaders are angels.
Most of us don’t want to have that “racist bone.” So let’s support and trust the experts on racism, ordinary people who suffer from it, in our prisons, at our borders, in poverty, in inferior jobs and housing, and at the hands of police. In this society, we are slowly learning to trust other survivors, of cancer, of self-harm, of sexual abuse. Let’s listen to and trust the survivors of one of our oldest scourges — the idea that white people are magically innocent and everyone else is guilty.
You are comparing rape to racism??
Tribalism is hard to combat, especially when it is denied by the tribe members.
