Domestic violence is like no other crime. It does not happen because someone is in the wrong place at the wrong time. It is not a random act of violence, perpetrated by some unknown assailant. Domestic violence is committed by someone you know, from someone who claims to love you. It is a crime, but often it is treated as a domestic dispute, rather than the crime it is.
I am often asked why victims of domestic violence stay. What most of us do not understand is that domestic violence is a complex issue. Leaving is often the most dangerous time for victims of abuse, because abuse is about power and control. When a victim leaves, they are taking control and threatening the abusive partner’s power, which can cause the abusive partner to retaliate in very destructive ways. Fear becomes a significant reason for staying.
Aside from fear, there are many more reasons why people stay in abusive relationships. Embarrassment or shame, lack of money, cultural or religious reasons, having a disability, low self-esteem, a belief that abuse is normal and, most often, because they love their abuser and believe that he or she will change.
In a recently published book, “No Visible Bruises: What We Don’t Know About Domestic Violence Can Kill Us,” by Rachel Louise Snyder, exposes an often-hidden reason for why abuse victims stay in the relationship — they often do not know the danger they are in. Violence can become a familiar pattern in the lives of many abuse victims. They rationalize the violence to the point that they cannot see that their life may be in danger.
More communities are turning to this use of a Lethality Assessment Program (LAP) as a means to help victims of abuse assess their level of risk for being killed by their abuser. An LAP program consists of an evidence-based lethality assessment instrument and accompanying referral protocol used to educate victims and to connect them with support and safety planning services.
I would like to encourage our community of allied professionals – law enforcement, nurses, social workers, hospital personnel, case workers, and court personnel – to work together to develop a Lethality Assessment Program that helps first responders make a difference in the unique circumstances of a high-danger victim. That is to say, to help abuse victims recognize their risk for fatal violence prior to their death.
Even victims who are assessed as “Non-High Danger” at the time of the call for service, and those who are not ready to seek help, receive valuable information from the Lethality Screen; it affords them insight into the warning signs that could indicate that an abusive relationship is escalating in severity.
The Laurel Center stands ready to aid the community in the development of a Lethality Assessment Program that educates domestic violence victims about risk factors for homicide and to connect them with support and safety planning services.
Just say the word, we can begin work today ...
