MARTHA ROLLINS
Valley Health is in a precarious position. The administration is under scrutiny from a group of well-meaning health care workers. Vaccine or no vaccine does not seem to be the issue anymore. The issue is one of pragmatic leaders versus activist health care workers who are rallying for a cause. All points are valid from both sides. On the public health side is the need to promote vaccines and now mandate COVID-19 vaccines for health care employees. On the personal rights and individual freedom side there is the natural urge to resist the vaccine, especially under a mandate.
In the middle are the folks just trying to do their jobs, vaccinated or not, who have been overlooked by misguided warriors on both sides. How about a vote? All nurses, direct health care workers and staff need to have a survey done and vote. Vaccine or no vaccine mandate is the question. If the majority wins, then the majority rules. A vote. Come on, Valley Health, show your true colors. Let the peasants come out to vote. Let us who have been listening, ad nauseum, to this debate for days and weeks vote our way. Then whomever does or does not want to remain employed with this organization either move on or remain triumphant. In the meantime, bring in the backup health care workers as this is a health care gig economy. No longer is loyalty to the company a thing in health care. There are plenty of health care jobs to go around, as the pandemic is here to stay for at least two more years or longer. Your work is needed elsewhere if not here.
It is time to make a move. Let’s all move past this. No need for the strike scheduled for August 10. Let us all just vote this week. Bring it to the table, meet in the middle, agree to let the vote decide the outcome, and then work with the results. Or, keep on with this stalemate.
Martha Rollins Cumberland, Maryland
(5) comments
There's no need for a vote. When your employer establishes a job requirement, you can either meet that requirement or go look for another job. Valley Health owes its patients and sane employees a safe environment. Go get your vaccination.
Exactly! Get vaccinated or get another job.
It is the job of Valley Health to protect patients and even their employees from a known danger. Unvaccinated individuals are catching and spreading the Delta variant. This is not a time for democracy. It’s a time for smart thinking and the kind of decisions based on science, fact, and experience. They do not base their decisions based on lies, conspiracies, misinformation, and politics.
Stand your ground, Valley Health. These people who prefer to live in the stupid can go somewhere else.
“ All points are valid from both sides.“. Not true! In a situation where the public health is at stake, individual rights may need to take second seat to the public good. We are all part of a shared common community and so, sometimes must do things that as an individual we may not like for the good of the the community at large. That is the nature of community and of human health. As a community, we already suppress some of our individual decision ability for the good of the society. This is just one of those times. TAke the d ___ shot! This is not a matter for. Voting. Both options are not equal or have equal outcomes. One options brings better health to all as shown by science and evidence. THe other option is selfish individualism, a denial of facts and evidence, sickness and death. This is not a choice between two equally valid choices or preferences. Science, facts, and evidence should prevail and guide the decision of Valley Health and all government officials.
[thumbup][thumbup]
