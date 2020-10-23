JOHN B. COPENHAVER JR.
I have seen many friends and political pundits write that the 2020 election is the most consequential election in our lifetimes. I disagree. I think 2016 was the most consequential election and we blew it! It will probably takes decades to repair the damage done by the denial of climate science and the rolling back of environmental protections, by the coarsening of public discourse, by ignoring the guidance of public health experts and scientists, by denying refugees their rights under international law, by our blind adherence to “America First” that has weakened our alliances and ruined our reputation, and by economic policies that favor the top 1% and magnified our national deficit.
The important thing now is to cast your vote for positive change. If you didn’t vote in 2016, and haven’t voted yet, please make a plan vote today. To those who voted for Trump in 2016 and have not yet voted, I urge you to carefully reconsider. I know many of us feel loyalty to our own political party, but the dangers posed by a second term for President Trump require choosing the common good over party loyalties. I will not try to persuade you but I humbly ask you to listen to the 70 “Former Republican National Security Officers for Biden.” Part of their statement reads: “We are profoundly concerned about our nation’s security and standing in the world under the leadership of Donald Trump. The President has demonstrated that he is dangerously unfit to serve another term.” And listen to over 200 retired generals or admirals who have endorsed Biden and write: “We are former public servants who have devoted our careers, and in many cases risked our lives, for the United States. We are generals, admirals, senior noncommissioned officers, ambassadors, and senior civilian national security leaders. We are Republicans, Democrats, and Independents. We love our country. . . While some of us may have different opinions on particular policy matters, we trust Joe Biden’s positions are rooted in sound judgment, thorough understanding, and fundamental values.”
Some of my Christian friends support President Trump because they see him as a defender of Christian values, but that view is certainly not universal. Recently 1,600 faith leaders, including prominent evangelicals, have endorsed Biden. They state: “This record-breaking group of endorsers shows that President Trump’s lack of kindness and decency is energizing faith communities and will cost him this election,” said Doug Pagitt, executive director of the Christian campaign organization Vote Common Good, which compiled the endorsements. The organization said the announcement represents the largest group of clergy to endorse a Democratic candidate for president in modern history. “Four years ago, many religious voters decided to look the other way and give Trump a chance, but after witnessing his cruelty and corruption, a growing number of them are turning away from the president.”
I hope our country will change course in 2020 and that we can begin to mend our frayed social fabric and attend to our “better angels.”
(4) comments
I believe the good doctor. I do not believe anything tRump or his hate based cultists say.
It is possible that Trump is Trump and all you claim is true while at the same time, Biden is a swamp creature who has abused his office for years to buy multiple multi-million dollar homes on a government salary. Biden has had 47 years to do all the things he claims he wants to do but just never got around to it. Unfortunately, Biden is not a better choice than Trump.
More socialist propaganda! Vote Trump 2020!
Good sound advice, perfectly argued.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.