After 50 years of orogenic calm, suddenly the directors of Lord Fairfax Community College (LFCC) are trying to change the college name, and the school’s public relations cadre has been in full-blown smackdown and smearing of the deceased namesake, Lord Fairfax the 6th.
We know Mr. Fairfax was a slave owner, but let’s look at the other things they have been saying about him.
The former college president said he was a “very minor historical figure.” Yet, Mr. Fairfax was responsible for the settling of over 5 million acres locally! Like it or not, he was the face of local colonial rule, and he helped along George Washington who grew up to protest the colonial slave trade and lead the army which ended that rule.
They said Fairfax was an out-of-touch, stingy aristocrat, and “never had to work.” However, he donated land and performed civic duties, serving as a Frederick County Justice of the Peace and County Lieutenant. Historian Bishop Meade wrote “he never failed to perform his duty as a citizen and neighbor.”
While, yes, through the colonial system, he came unto his land holdings, he did not sit in a recliner playing Xbox. That land had to be surveyed, appropriated and governed, by foot and horseback. Fairfax eschewed English castle life and settled in something visually similar to a horse barn, in the then-wilderness of White Post, Virginia.
Regarding privilege, it is only fair to note that the annual salary for the head of the Virginia Community College system is an aristocratic $481,045!
Moreover, LFCC states: “There are historical records indicating he also engaged in long-term sexual abuse of enslaved women.” One member of the re-naming board said he “partook in a pay-for-rape scenario.” Where is the proof for these outrageous statements?
Similar claims are circulating on the internet and likely derive from Stewart Brown’s biography on Lord Fairfax, published in 1965, a book referenced by the Board’s re-naming committee. Let’s take a closer look at it.
In the appendix, Brown said he had in-hand a receipt written by Fairfax’s clerk, to wit: "February 27, 1777. Received of Curtis Corley ten shillings on the Lords ship account, for bring a negro wench to bed. Cary Balengar." Let’s assume that is an exact quote from receipt, because accuracy matters here.
Elsewhere in his book, Brown altered the included phrase into “bedding down a negro wench,” and remarked that this meant Fairfax was paying for sex. He further speculated that this was evidence on a rumor that Fairfax had children by numerous slave women, and that at the age of 83, was thus “sufficiently virile” not to be near death. However, Brown gave no foundation for the rumor or his opinion.
Yet, the Collins Dictionary says “to be brought to bed” is an archaic British English expression meaning “childbirth.” Given that, does it make better sense that this was simply a receipt for delivering a baby, as others have already suggested?
Before we neuter and vandalize Fairfax’s name, let’s do OUR homework.
Once again the “dont tread on me” snowflakes (the ones who now dont believe their own GOP party or its members when they recount ballots- including by hand in some states- more than 3 times) who have.zero skin in the game are crying out that renaming a school is denying their heritage and erasing their history. Why has the Lord forsaken these horribly put-upon guardians of the past?!? The truly telling part is that they only defend the people and the parts of the past that have to do with honoring what we now see as questionable or outright bigoted persons who were controversial even in their own day. Get off your soap box and over yourselves. Lord Fairfax is not worthy and the school sees it clearly and is changing the name. Somehow you’ll have to press on, you brave little hardened crystals of water. You’re all unique in your own lil snowflake way....so cling to that to get you through. See you on campus!
Names change. The Cleveland Browns became the Baltimore Ravens. Enron Field became Minute Maid Park. NationsBank became Bank of America. National Airport became Ronald Reagan National Airport. Life goes on.
Names change. The Cleveland Browns became the Baltimore Ravens. Enron Field became Minute Maid Park. National Airport became Ronald Reagan National Airport. NationsBank became Bank of America. Life goes on.
Exactly Catherine!
He supported the British in the Revolutionary War. MLK, Washington, Jefferson, all supported the USA. There is a difference. Deflection outrage at its finest.
Comically vapid. So opposition to the US is the real offense for you. Deflection outrage actualized. On such iron principle then, I expect you'll soon lead the charge to purge American Indians from our culture too.
We invaded the Native Americans; they were defending themselves, so no. Defense from attempted Genocide is legal, or is that just "comically vapid"?
As ol' Bry demonstrates, Leftists don't care about facts. There is NO room for questioning, debate, nor rational thought. The Mob demands action! NOW! For the children! Their only recourse is to keep screaming, slandering, or snarking because they can't actually counter with anything of substance. Please, Bryan et. al., tell us more about side issues and yourself! [lol]
Well said Mr. Thomson. If allegations and innuendo are all that are necessary to dispose of our historical figures, we aren't going to have any left. Of course that is a perfect outcome for those that want to re-make America. The FBI has some disturbing allegations concerning MLK Jr., dare we diminish his remarkable contributions. No, America needs its heroes that both exemplify cultural contribution or emulate the best of human virtues even if imperfectly. The more controversial ones particularly so; under the maxims of coexistence, tolerance, and the only type of diversity that truly matters, that of thought.
Man, I tell ya, for a side that claims to ridicule the left for getting too emotional, you seem awfully wrapped up in the memory of someone whose main legacy was "I used to own you and everything y'all live on."
Please don;t dissemble. "bedding down a wench" means exactly what we think it does. LFCC changing its name will no more affect the quality education it has provided for 50 years than changing it's mascot.
Wait a minute...come to think of it... LFCC didn't have a mascot when I graduated in 1999. I WAS ROBBED OF THE OPPORTUNITY TO NOT HAVE A MASCOT!
Oh, that's right, it's not that big of a deal. And neither is this.
