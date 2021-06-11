It is the bottom of the ninth inning and time is both running out and not on the side of local residents who do not support the Lord Fairfax Community College board's vote to change the name of the college to Laurel Ridge Community College. The Virginia Community College System governing board will ratify the name by vote on July 21 or 22.
While we may not affect their vote, we can make it uncomfortable for the board to continue in the face of public consternation of the decision to throw away 50 year's worth of goodwill in our area for a bland, generic name that has no meaning. LFCC maintains that their process was open and transparent, with ample input sought from the localities concerned. Despite that, the name change seems to have been a bit of a surprise to many local people. Letters from localities served by the college advising against the change were ignored. Many current students at the school were not asked. Former students from the school were not asked. Local taxpayers, who help pay the freight for the school, were not asked. Rather, this name change appears to be the work of "focus groups" at the college acting upon a mandate from the VCCS (in Richmond).
To make a long story short, Thomas, the Sixth Lord Fairfax, owned slaves, was a "greedy land baron," and was a British sympathizer, according to the trendy focus-group set. That his successful capitalistic endeavors with regard to selling land shaped the success of the area then, which has contributed to the success of the area now, is of no consequence to the focus-group set (nor is any fondness for the school or pride of identity that may be felt by 50 years' worth of graduates and supporters). Very well. If that were all the story, so be, I guess, the name change.
However, there was a Thomas, Ninth Lord Fairfax (1767-1846), who manumitted the Fairfax slaves, paid for their education, and repatriated to Liberia those who wished to go. This occurred well before the Civil War. This was not in keeping with the prevailing attitudes of the time.
What a great compromise! The school gets to keep the name treasured by 50 years' worth of supporters and graduates, while the unsung efforts of the abolitionist Lord Fairfax are celebrated. Everybody wins.
To make this happen, we have to let the VCCS governing board know, in loud, overwhelming, resounding tones what the name Lord Fairfax Community College means to us. For many, it means pride in being the first college graduate in the family. For others, it means the start of a successful life's journey.
Please sign and share my petition on change.org at http://chng.it/qhqZngsV. Let's present 5,000 signatures or more to the VCCS board before they meet to vote. Let's give them pause. Let's make them really consider what we want, to keep the name of Lord Fairfax, rededicated to the 9th lord.
Deb Himelright is a resident of Winchester.
(5) comments
Well said and done Ms. Himelright!
I'm tired of these temporary stewards inflicting the historical ignorance and bigoted cultural contempt of a vocal minority upon all of society, while wrapping themselves in some sort of counterfeit social virtue. Strutting and preening their alleged "wokeness" being the very opposite of contrition, and for which none have the authority to speak for all.
The party of perpetual, permanent outrage.....
That's a comical projection coming from those at war with people and events hundred of years in the past. [lol]
They don't have any ideas or plans for governing. The ginned-up outrage du jour is all they've got left. Today it's the name of a college, yesterday it was some Dr. Seuss books and a pretend war on Christmas. Tomorrow it will be some other silly grievance.
When was the last time Deb attended Lord Fairfax?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.