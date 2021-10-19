My name is Eric Reifinger and I am counting on your vote to be the next School Board member for the Shawnee District. I am a Process Improvement Analyst at Navy Federal Credit Union, interim chair of the Winchester/Frederick County NAACP’s Economic Development Committee, a loving husband, and my favorite role, a dedicated father. Just like every parent in Frederick County, I work hand-in-hand with my spouse every day to make decisions that will put our children in the best possible situation for them to be happy, healthy, and successful. I am seeking your support in my journey to do the same as a School Board member so we can all work together in creating a better future for students, educators, and everyone involved with Frederick County Public Schools.
Let me provide you with a little bit about me. I am the only candidate on the ballot in Shawnee that attended, graduated, taught at, and will have children attending Frederick County Public Schools. As a lifelong resident of Frederick County, I was fortunate to attend FCPS and I gained a great deal of knowledge from my time there, which has led me to my success today.
I also had the opportunity to teach several math courses at James Wood High School in the early 2010’s, and I learned a great deal about the struggle teachers face in the classroom - ranging from a lack of support from their leadership when they are still learning the role to a lack of financial support to conduct tasks that will engage and encourage students to succeed.
Additionally, my sons will be attending FCPS once they are of school age, so I want to make sure that the policies and procedures in place allow them, along with every student in FCPS, to have the best educational opportunity available.
What am I trying to do to help our schools? I am seeking to increase educator retention; bring civility back into the meetings between the School Board and the Board of Supervisors; provide additional support to our Special Education, ESL, and CTE programs; work to expand our Pre-K program to all students through federal and state funding; work with the school administration to implement long-term growth programs such as investments in renewable energies through grant programs; and I will continue to foster a culture of diversity and inclusiveness.
All of these initiatives can be accomplished, and I will work diligently with local leaders and parents, even if we have different viewpoints on how to get there, to ensure we accomplish these tasks.
Lastly, I focus on the facts of an issue when making decisions. I am an Independent and I don’t let political affiliations sway my decisions and I don’t believe politics belong in the School Board. I will be pragmatic with every item that is presented to the School Board, and I will make my decisions based upon logic and reason. Vote Eric Reifinger and let’s grow our schools together.
Eric Reifinger is a resident of Frederick County and candidate for the Shawnee District seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.