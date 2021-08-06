JESSICA PEACOCK
In response to Lisa Callanan’s August 4 open forum:
First, survival rates are likely to change with the new Delta variant. In addition, mortality is not the only negative outcome associated with Covid; one in seven people who get Covid experience “long-haul” symptoms that last at least twelve weeks, and recent peer-reviewed studies show increasing concern for neurological and cognitive deficits among those who have been infected. While “elderly and at-risk people” may have been vaccinated, the majority of our local population has not, as only 43.3% of the Lord Fairfax Health District total population has received two doses of the vaccine. This includes children under 12 who cannot be vaccinated yet and who can experience the same long-term effects.
As for the effectiveness of masks, it appears much of this commentary comes from sources that are outdated or with little scientific support. To start, the quote provided from Professor Yvonne Cossart is from a 2003 article (eighteen years ago!) in the Sydney Morning Herald and in regards to the initial SARS outbreak. In addition, if one reads the entire article, Professor Cossart does not appear to be making the argument that masks should not be worn at all, but rather that they may need to be changed regularly. Next, in the “critical review” from the European Journal of Medical Research, it is unclear how the authors arrive at the conclusion that masks are ineffective given they did no actual statistical or objective analyses of the data reviewed. They also state in their conclusion that “Masks for everyday use can have a small protective effect for the wearer” and that the level of protection increases with quality of the mask. Utah recently announced they will provide KN95 masks to school children, and we should consider doing the same.
Finally, the study referenced from the Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatric section was retracted on July 16 due to “numerous scientific issues raised regarding the study methodology.” The German study (which has not been peer-reviewed) cited in that now retracted article has also been roundly criticized, and includes an editorial note that says the following: “This study is based on a survey regarding the adverse effects of mask wearing in children. Due to multiple limitations, this study cannot demonstrate a causal relationship between mask wearing and the reported adverse effects in children. Most of the respondents were parents, and the survey was distributed preferentially in social media forums that, according to the authors, “criticize the government’s corona protection measures in principle”. The limitations of the study include sampling bias, reporting bias, and confounding bias as well as lack of a control group. The use of masks, together with other precautionary measures, significantly reduces the spread of COVID-19 and is considered safe for children over the age of two years old.”
Here’s to hoping that evidence and common sense will prevail, and that the local school systems will evaluate their sources of information more closely and with less obvious bias.
Jessica Peacock is a resident of Winchester.
Surely our "pro life" crowd will be on board.
Thank you for evidence, and facts based on good studies. Facts are our friends.
