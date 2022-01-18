Glenn Youngkin, in one of his first official acts as governor, has banned the teaching of critical race theory in public schools. If we define critical race theory narrowly, in its strict academic sense, that’s fine. CRT isn’t taught and hasn’t been taught in Virginia public schools, so its “banning” can be dismissed as an exercise in political grandstanding and nothing more. The danger, of course, is that what the new governor and his supporters really mean to accomplish by “banning” CRT is to whitewash any and all teaching about race, avoiding anything that might be construed as “divisive” and potentially causing distress to sensitive young minds – and, more to the point, those of their parents. Obviously, teaching the more painful facets of our history needs to be age appropriate, but there’s no reason high schoolers should not be confronted with the horrors of slavery and its legacy, which we continue to deal with today. If our goal is to encourage our children and grandchildren to understand the world they are inheriting, then they need to learn our history, warts and all – even the parts that may cause some distress. German students today learn their history, especially including the Nazi atrocities, and it doesn’t seem to have led to societal breakdown. And, by the way, does one really believe that African Americans or Native Americans don’t experience distress at the way their history has been presented and misrepresented over the centuries?
I can’t express it any better than Brooklyn high schooler Christiane Calixte, who actually studied CRT as an elective and whose op-ed was published in this past Sunday’s Washington Post: “If the goal of schools is to create a well-informed populace, then nuanced discussions of historical racism must be held in classrooms. It is the only way young people will learn to think critically about our country’s institutions, and the only way to create an inclusive America for future generations.”
Let’s not be guilty of, in her words, reversing centuries of progress in favor of promoting ignorance. The new governor says education is one of his top priorities. We’re all waiting to see if his interest in quality education extends to telling the truth about our history – all of it.
Charles Uphaus is a resident of Frederick County.
