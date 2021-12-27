ANDREW WHITE
I was disappointed in James Holland’s editorial comments on December 23 regarding Nick Snow’s helpful editorial comments on climate control. Climate control is a very complex issue, so I admire Nick’s willingness to help us laypeople understand it better.
Holland’s commentary didn’t help me at all, except his acknowledgment that the government needs to invest more into research on the issue. But I believe that there is enough research evidence out there on climate change that we need to begin to act now and not wait for decades for all the data to come in. If in 20 years from now it appears we have over-emphasized the potential threat, how will that compare to not preparing for a dramatic environmental disaster? It is simply not worth the risk. It can’t hurt much to seriously address climate change, but it may seriously hurt not to address it – big time!
I was personally distressed by the comment of Holland that “Government subsidies, and mandates, for electric cars, windmills, solar panels, biofuels, etc. are premature, unnecessary, and wasteful.” I had thought that the decision of my wife and me two years ago to invest $20,000 in solar panels was a wise and helpful choice given the possible environmental catastrophe that lies ahead, even though it would not give us any financial advantage. If we made a mistake, so be it. If we made the right decision, thanks be to God.
Holland seems to be exclusively concerned with the “economic benefits of fossil fuel.” What a small world Holland seems to live in. Maybe he has never been able to enjoy the beautifully melancholic shores of the Outer Banks in the fall, or the incredibly romantic southern sea level city of Charleston, South Carolina in the spring or the wonderfully frightening Everglades of Florida all year long that will all disappear if Holland is wrong about climate change.
I am particularly distressed by many Christians’ lack of concern for our environment. The first two chapters of the first book of the Bible, Genesis, and the last two chapters of the last book of the Bible, Revelation, envision a world where God works on behalf of humankind to create and recreate a wonderfully beautiful place for both God and humankind to live in. Christianity is not only about heaven, which would be good enough.
It is also about the recreation of the physical earth and the physical heavens that we currently live in. It is the hope for an unimaginable second earth and a second heaven. The fact that there is a better future in the world to come should not prevent us from grabbing as much of the future as we can and pulling it to us now. Now is the time of salvation from the hopeless future many envision. Jurgen Moltmann, a German theologian, wrote an incredible book entitled The Future of Hope. Let us do all we can to ensure the future of hope for our world.
