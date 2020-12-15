DAVID SPARKMAN
Have we missed celebrating one of the greatest Republican victories?
Although our Republic declared that “all men are created equal” in their founding documents, it took until the first Republican president to actually put that into law. We should be proud that America became the first country to declare freedom to all races. We almost lost it when the Democrat party fought tooth, nail, and noose against it.
But remember equality of opportunity is what America offers, not equality of outcome. And to achieve that requires a change of heart and trust to not prejudice our initial reactions to find the good in others. We have been struggling with that since even before the Civil War. In sociology we call it tribalism. While we have slowly overcome prejudice toward Italians, Irish, Jews, and other religions, we are just now seeing some integration of people of African heritage in the successful American lifestyle.
Part of our acceptance of others is a matter of understanding. I grew up in a Jewish community and learned to respect Yom Kippur, Hanukkah, and Rosh Hashanah. As an aspiring paper boy, I found that the right greetings got you better tips!
So too, emancipation is an important event in Black history. There are several events tied to emancipation: Lincoln’s executive order freeing the slaves in the rebellious states, and finally the necessary Constitutional amendment that finally removed the “exception” in the original document. But in general, the 19th of June is the day to celebrate when Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and enforced the president’s order freeing all slaves in the last state of the rebellion.
There has never been a greater accomplishment of the Republican Party than the freeing Black — and all others in servitude — than this. Our President Donald Trump has done wonders for our Black community. Can we also do something to acknowledge King’s dream of winning respect among all people by acknowledging this very special day of June 19th often referred to as Juneteenth?
David Sparkman is a resident of Frederick County.
