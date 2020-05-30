JOHN WARREN
I would like nothing better than to see my grandchildren graduate from John Handley High School. Their fathers are proud graduates of Handley, and we have been supporters of the school and Judges Athletic Association for years.
In the survey quoted by this paper, 84% of JHHS students said they liked their school but only 31% feel a sense of belonging to their high school.
We can change that with positive reinforcement. We can change chronic absenteeism and the drop out rate and we can improve test scores and graduation rates. We can begin in the elementary and middle grades with instilling pride in education.
Whether, as Elyus Wallace said, “somebody fell asleep at the wheel,” or the problem is deeper than we may know, let’s think about appointing an independent task force that will be charged with developing an objective report that dives deeply into Winchester’s educational system and all the components that make up this system.
Let’s look at more than just the students who attend Handley. Let’s make this a community effort to pull together resources and work toward restoring Handley Pride, and Winchester Pride! It’s not a quick fix by any means but over time we will be able to see movement in the right direction that will benefit all concerned, especially my grandchildren who are only a matter of a few years away from enrolling at John Handley High School.
John Warren is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.