SANDRA BRIAN LORE
The pandemic rages at this writing. People are dying all over the world. Here in the U.S. a few non-believers refuse masking. That hurts us all and spreads the killing disease. Since they think it’s a hoax, I guess they think nobody is getting hurt.
I myself am exhausted from nine months of “quarantine” and not seeing my people or doing “my” thing (whatever it might be) outside the house.
When something so monumental happens in our lives, I know people react to it in different ways. We have so much communication in the world today that I venture to say not many living souls are missing this pandemic. Indigenous people in Brazil are well aware. They live a long way from “civilization” and it seems they’re as vulnerable to the disease as anybody else. Covid-19 spreads even to the most remote areas on our planet.
This morning the headline on the breathless, breaking news cable networks is “And the Fedex and UPS trucks leave Portage.” For me it was almost as exciting as watching the walk on the moon decades ago. They are calling these vaccines miracle drugs, which I know they are, but the miracle has been difficult, exhausting, laborious work over years of hard work by thousands to uncover a way to stop coronaviruses. You will recall our current virus is just its latest mutation.
Those who believe it’s a hoax probably will not get the vaccine. I can understand the reluctance, but I don’t appreciate their logic. We Americans, it seems, don’t always think about the greater good. Rugged individualism and various meanings of “freedom” seem to top the list of what’s important to some of us. I guess I’ve always been a group thinker. Is it beneficial to everyone or a few chosen? With the vast “deserts” in our country I have a feeling the neediest of us will not get the vaccine. These are the same people living without healthy food, decent education, health care, a middle class existence. Can we at least try to meet everyone’s needs where this pandemic is concerned? Let’s begin the New Year and show some real humanity for a change.
Sandra Brian Lore is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.