Before you vote, please consider what will happen to you and your family if Republicans seize control. No need to speculate. Republicans have been clear about what they will do. They will eliminate Social Security and Medicare. Think what that will mean for you, your parents, your grandparents.
Like many Americans, I got my first “real” job at 16 and began paying into Social Security. Today, like 66 million other Americans, I collect Social Security and Medicare. In fact, among elderly beneficiaries, 37% of men and 42% of women get 50% or more of their income from Social Security.
Those programs have made a huge difference in the lives of Americans, who, unlike prior generations, no longer have to fear an old age of poverty. They’ve made a big difference for Americans still working, too, because they know that their parents and grandparents won’t have to depend on them for support. They can plan for their own retirements secure in the knowledge that Social Security will provide a floor and that Medicare will help with the expense of staying healthy.
Now, Republicans have announced plans to cut those programs. They call them “entitlements,” to imply that Americans are spoiled and want something they didn’t pay for. Republican Senator Ron Johnson says that seniors “abuse” Social Security. Of course, that’s not true. We’ve been paying for it every week of our working lives.
Would Republicans really do it? Would they really cut the money you planned for your retirement? Take away your medical care? Force your parents to move in with you? You better believe it.
Republican Senator Rick Scott plans to “sunset,” or eliminate, all federal legislation over five years old, which would end Social Security and Medicare. Republican Senator Johnson called for putting Social Security and Medicare on the chopping black for Republicans to slash at will. Imagine the chaos for the overall economy, the stock market, and families trying to plan their budgets — or to plan for their own retirement. In fact, 158 out of 212 House Republicans have called for slashing and privatizing Social Security, raising the retirement age to 70, and ending Medicare as we know it. See Republican Study Committee FY2023 Budget.
Republican Congressman Ben Cline has advocated gutting Social Security since 2018 and always votes in Republican lockstep. So, a vote for Ben Cline is a vote to steal your Social Security, to take away your Medicare, to upend your retirement plans, to throw you and your parents and grandparents into poverty.
Luckily, we have a choice. Democratic candidate Jennifer Lewis supports Social Security and Medicare. She will stand against Republicans’ attempts to gut them. She backs President Biden who, just this year, has announced an 8.7% cost-of-living-increase in Social Security and cuts to the amount that people on Medicare will pay for prescriptions and for Medicare Part B premiums.
When you go to the polls, vote to protect yourself and your family. Vote to save Social Security and Medicare. Vote for Jennifer.
Catherine Giovannoni is a resident of Lake Frederick.
