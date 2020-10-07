When evaluating the performance of politicians it remains the gold standard to rate them on what they actually do, rather than what they say they plan to do. We've all experienced the hollow promises of politicians over the years. Based on this standard, few Presidents have come close to President Trump's record of getting things done. And he's done a lot of very good things too, in spite of very rare help from the liberal Democrats or entrenched liberals throughout the federal government. Much of his good work is not reported in the main stream media, and what is reported is frequently diluted to appear minor or is buried in the news. The TV news media is a joke of monumental proportions today, biased beyond belief, catering principally to the liberal masses.
Trump's record includes, median household income is the highest ever recorded, we've seen the lowest recorded Black, Hispanic and Asian-American unemployment rates, record number of regulations eliminated, signed Right-To-Try legislation, rebuilt the military, eliminated ISIS, major improvement in Mexico and Canadian trade agreement, reached agreement with E.U. to increase U.S. exports, addressed issues with China related to trade, technology transfer and intellectual property theft, ongoing increased border security, facilitated peace agreements between Israel and U.A.E and Bahrain, etc. The list of accomplishments and pro-American achievements would take all the pages of this newspaper to document. The liberal Democrats are largely ignoring his accomplishments and focus solely on his personality, comments and speeches. Trump is solidly pro-America and has helped a broad spectrum of US citizens of all nationalities and economic position, unlike what the liberals profess.
The reality is that liberals began their anti-Trump efforts the day he won the election, never giving him any chance or support to succeed. Is this behavior the American way? I think not. No other President in my lifetime has been treated so poorly by one political party. Everyone deserves a fair chance. Trump wasn't given one. The Democrat's behavior has been nothing short of mean-spirited from day one, a child-like tantrum has ensued since the election, including unrelenting criticism and confrontation. No sense of fair play, compromise or good faith negotiations can be associated with the liberals. In contrast their leadership has fomented bad behavior, divisiveness and uncooperative attitudes, while promoting their far left socialist agenda.
Until the liberal Democrats go back to reaching across the aisle, negotiating in good faith, compromising and stop demonizing their conservative peers, this divisiveness is going to persist and grow. This is not a good situation for America. The Democrats need new leadership now that will end the outrageous attitudes and behavior of their followers and far left agenda. When any political party assumes their agenda is the only righteous agenda, ignoring all others opinions, confrontation will prevail. The political process in America has been successful only when healthy debate and compromise occurred. It is clear the current liberal approach is "my way or the highway." The American people are the losers.
George Thomas is a resident of Lake Frederick.
(4) comments
At the risk of sounding “mean-spirited“ for pointing out his own words, the last line of your letter states “the American people are the losers”, which is very similar to your dear Leader’s sentiments, only i think it was servicemen and women that he called “losers”. Still an ouchie, though. But just as Trump prefers service members who “dont get captured” as John McCain did, I prefer Presidents who dont catch Covid. But I am brimming over with thoughts and prayers, of course.
smh... lol
I've rarely....do remind me because I cannot remember...when Covita has reached across the aisle to "compromise." It's considered a weakness, I think. And: "on his personality, comments and speeches" that liberals...and quite a number of conservatives, republicans, and independents as well..."only" focus on...he is also a grifting criminal with 26 indicted or jailed former admin/campaign officials. We did used to care about a "moral compass". But now, we are not supposed to.
Excellent, Mr. Thomas! Your clarity and insight is sure to engender mass online vitriol from our “friends” on the other side, which as you know, will make many of your points even more valid.
