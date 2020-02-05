Today, it is clear that the left’s liberal mindset is largely driven by one overarching goal, namely total social equality. The liberal perspective on social equality is essentially ensuring no one is discriminated against for any reason whatsoever and that every individual is guaranteed social and economic equality regardless of their abilities, level of effort or decision-making. Further, that no one has to be exposed to and offended by anything, not photos, comments, statues, flags, gender choices or extremism of any type. They seek a highly controlled, regulated society with broad intolerance for certain free speech, ideas, compromise, law enforcement, military or whatever is inconsistent with only their perspectives.
This agenda is being forcefully driven by a small segment of the Democratic Party, while the majority of moderates seem content to be spectators, unwilling to stand up against the few for a more realistic, pragmatic, sensible agenda. As such the modern Democratic Party is much different than it was during the previous century; today it principally supports and represents this liberal left agenda without consideration for any other points of view. Only their perspective, opinions and desires are significant as they see it. Conversely, liberals are told conservatives are evil, deplorables, focused solely on wealth and a self-serving agenda, and that the Republican Party primarily represents such entities and individuals. This perception is not accurate or a fair characterization, but works to deter people from leaving the Democratic Party thinking it is the only righteous organization. Let’s be clear the left’s social agenda today is much different and more perverse than the historical culture of America, it represent considerable change from current policy, behavioral norms, values and the institutions and governance that built this country.
The liberal message is strongly supported by the mass media et al, television, newspapers, magazines, etc. The media clearly publishes mostly negative articles about the current administration and mainly positive ones about Democratic efforts and activities. At times they manufacture stories, fake news, and the articles are the routinely half-truths, highly biased stories where only one side of a story is presented. And of course, they frequently just completely ignore coverage of positive actions by conservatives. The American people are being deliberately misled by the mass media.
For lasting change of a culture, national priorities, practices and policies it needs to be explained, analyzed objectively, negotiated, open to compromise and inclusive in allowing all stakeholders a voice. The Democrats and liberals are trying to force change without including everyone in the decision process. Change at the national level needs to be incremental and well understood to be successful. An approach and attitude that will never work is suggesting others that don’t agree with you have inferior intelligence, lack understanding of the issues and consequences, or knowledge of history.
There are multiple countries that have attempted similar types of extreme social change and have failed. Once the government removes their citizens’ ability to resist change, all is lost. As they say, with socialism we’ll all be equally miserable together. Those who vote for Democrats and liberals are enabling this agenda and behavior.
(4) comments
Well said, Mr. Thomas! Thank you, sir!
Democrats showed their hatred in full view of America last night during the State of the Union address. They looked like the childish adults they have become, refusing to stand & applaud for America or it's citizens. Peloski ripping up Trump's speech, seriously, how are they behaving better? Smirking & laughing, my question is who voted for these people? They are responsible for the division in our country, & watching the speech proved that. If you can't support America or applaud for a nine year old girl, or a soldier & his family, then you don't belong in Congress or America, for that matter. Democrats have killed patriotism, & have nothing but anger to offer. They are & have behaved much worse, & are completely blinded by their anger. They have become a joke, some refusing to come to the speech, who cares, they haven't done a thing for the states & districts they represent. Wearing all white, angels they are not, Peloski's eyes looked like black coals staring into space, unable to focus at all. These are the people that need to be impeached, removed from office, it's obvious they don't support America at all.
The author seems to be practicing what he is preaching against! False representations of the opposing party, exaggerations and mis-representations of their policies, a lack of real objectivity and a blindness to the dangers of his own party and supporters. Talking past each other and increasing the us vs. them dynamic in today’s politics.
Actually, the one who falsely represents the opposing party is you. Move to Thailand.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.