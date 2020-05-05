EMILY HAWLEY
Who would have ever thought we’d be here. Nurses, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, CNAs, doctors, paramedics, EMTs. Of course, rampant co-morbidities and health problems were present before we started our journey in health care. And we expected to see some sadness throughout our careers. After all, we are human and are not immortal. In the ER, we expect to see the loss of life, sudden and not so sudden losses that we are equipped to handle, thanks to our personalities and coping mechanisms. Laughter and sarcasm often get us through as well as the sense of family we develop with each other. But I see and feel a shift in the life that we once knew in our ER. As a nurse of less than 10 years, I never thought I would speak the word “pandemic” nonetheless find myself working through one. I never thought that I would need to face the day when we, the caregivers, are struggling to give care. It affects us all. COVID-19. Something that will no doubt shift the face of this nation and the world. This is beyond our known training. We have become soldiers in a war against an unseen enemy. Its lasting mark will take place on the hearts of us health care workers. Every day I see coworkers grow more and more overwhelmed. Their faces are starting to show the fear, sadness, exhaustion and stress that we all have growing in our minds. Fearing for not our own safety, but that of our families if we were to bring it home. We no longer have the stoic emotions that we normally would in the ER. We no longer have the coping mechanisms that we once did. I have never seen fear in the eyes of a seasoned ER doctor. Today, I saw fear of the unknown. The other day, sorrow in the eyes of a nurse who knew there was nothing more that could be done. I never could have imagined having to tell families that they couldn’t visit their loved one in the ICU, knowing deep down that they likely were never to come home. I never have before felt the heart-wrenching, overpowering emotion that these times are bringing. And I never thought that we would need to shut down our own human emotions to cope and be able to keep caring for those continually filing through the doors. I never thought I was going to be a soldier on the front lines in a war in our own homes. We are essential. We cannot stop. Same as a soldier carries on, we health care workers push through. We make do with the tools we are given. Pray for us. I fear for the health of the health care worker. We will overcome this but not without scars that will last a lifetime.
Emily Hawley is a resident of Stephens City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.