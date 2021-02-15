RICHARD GOOD
I read your “Outraged over death penalty ban” opinion piece on February 10th and the challenge to comment. I was raised in England and have a story of a mass murderer who brushed my family. A story which influenced the decision to suspend capital punishment in England.
In the late 1940s my aunt worked in London in an office with a man by the name of John Christie. She was single at the time and recently arrived in London. He offered to rent her a room at his home where he took in lodgers. She declined his offer, which may well have saved her life.
In 1948 John Christie took in Timothy Evans and his pregnant wife Beryl as lodgers. Timothy’s wife gave birth to their daughter in the apartment in late October 1948. In late 1949 Timothy Evans informed police his wife was dead. They discovered that his wife, who was by then pregnant again, and their daughter had been murdered. Timothy Evans had an IQ of 70. Evans originally accused Christie of the murders. After time in solitary and long forceful interrogations, he changed his story and admitted to the crimes. Christie, who was also questioned, denied the accusations and was backed up by his wife Ethel, who he later murdered. The police made many mistakes along the way, including not searching Christie’s rooming house and yard properly, and possibly concocting a false confession by Timothy Evans.
In January 1950, Timothy Evans was tried for the murder of his daughter. Christie, the actual murderer, was the principal witness for the prosecution even though he himself had a criminal record! None of the police misconduct came to light. Justice in England in those days was swift. Timothy Evans was found guilty. His appeal denied, he was hanged on March 9th, 1950.
Subsequent to this, John Christie killed his wife Ethel and three more women who he also raped. Christie was only caught after he moved out of the house in 1953 at which point the owner of the house discovered bodies in the walls. Christie was caught and tried for the murder of his wife, after having admitted to killing Evans’ wife and daughter. He was hung in 1953, having killed at least eight women. The innocence of Timothy Evans and two subsequent cases in the early 1960s sealed the fate of the death penalty in England. Look up John Christie on Wikipedia, it makes for gruesome reading.
When I moved to Virginia in 1984, Earl Washington, IQ 69, was convicted wrongfully of rape and murder. He came within nine days of execution and was later exonorated with the use of DNA. Other cases of wrongful convictions in Virginia are the “Norfolk 4” who were exonerated and pardoned. Of the “Martinsville 7” executed in 1951 for raping a white woman, five are believed to have been innocent. With execution, the ability to correct a wrongful conviction is forever extinguished. Better life in prison, no matter how gruesome the crime.
Richard Good is a resident of Frederick County.
