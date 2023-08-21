It’s simply unfathomable that any rational and informed citizen can believe Donald Trump did not lose the 2020 presidential election.
After over 40 court challenges and all the evidence congressional hearings and the press has made available to us, people maintaining otherwise must have some real personal cognitive challenges (to put it kindly) or are simply playing political games. Many are most probably rationalizing for the very fact that the majority of Americans rejected what they believe and support. It’s tough to find out one’s wrong and even tougher to accept it.
Seriously, if any reader believes the Democratic party is capable of pulling off what they contend (an absolutely farcical possibility) after multiple judges of all political persuasions considered the facts, multiple recounts and numerous investigations, perhaps they ought to “lighten up” and see some humor in the situation. It sure had to be one damn good bit of chicanery if it were reality.
Being an avid “historophile,” it reminds me of an episode from the Civil War. In September of 1864, when President Abraham Lincoln very likely believed the Union was losing the war, Grant pinned Lee’s army in Petersburg, laid siege and began to starve the Confederates.
A bold plan known as the Great Beefsteak Raid to rustle the Union beef herd in Prince George’s County took place, led by Confederate Major Gen. Wade Hampton from South Carolina. He cleverly stole hundreds of cows and herded them behind Confederate lines in Petersburg, feeding many starving southern soldiers. A movie called “Alvarez Kelly” starring Richard Widmark was even made about it in 1966 in case you don’t read history. It’s pretty entertaining.
Undoubtedly, Lincoln was disappointed and probably angered by another Confederate success and embarrassment to his army again. However, his reaction probably was much in line with what history records as his character. He quipped that the raid was “the slickest piece of cattle-stealing” he had ever seen, according to historical account.
Larry Walters is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.