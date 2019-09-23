We are the greatest nation on earth with liberty and hope, not a nation of oppression as described today by too many politicians and journalists. So, how did becoming a great nation happen?
The framework of our nation began with the Declaration of Independence in 1776 and concluded with the ratification of our Constitution in 1788. This process was long and arduous. But it gave us a nation like no other before it or since. It gave us a government with limited powers granted by the people; unlike other nations where the rights flow from the government. We were not a perfect nation then, nor are we one today. We have overcome great problems like slavery and racism albeit slowly and with much sacrifice.
To bring some focus to the wisdom of the founders, let us dwell for a moment on just one key concept they dealt with. After much debate, they rejected a government of direct democracy and chose a representative Republic. The former style is a government where people vote directly on laws and the majority rule. This style was feared by the founders as it provides no protection for the minority from tyranny of the majority. The government style chosen is best described as a representative democracy with built in protection of the minority. While the founders never used the terms democracy and republic interchangeably, they clearly didn’t view a Republic with minority protection as being undemocratic.
The application of minority protection can be found in the Constitution by looking at such things as the election process for President or the amendment process where each state gets one vote regardless of size.
Yet, I still read or hear people claim that our Electoral College is undemocratic. No, it is democratic with protection of the minority built in.
Looking forward, we need to find a way for younger generations and those following to have a grasp of what took place here over 200 years ago. Sadly, education about the birth of the Constitution is lacking in almost all K-12 public education as well as in our colleges. I don’t mean education that requires memorizing Constitutional text or regurgitating which clause covers a particular topic. These are things that can easily be looked up especially since the Constitution text is not lengthy. I mean learning things like why we have a Constitution and what are its key concepts. It’s a great story and many students would quickly warm to it.
As Benjamin Franklin left the Constitutional Convention in 1787, he was reportedly asked what kind of government the founders would propose. He replied, "A republic, if you can keep it." What a remarkable gift the framers left us in the Constitution.
