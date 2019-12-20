On Sunday Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese naval air forces attacked the American Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor and wrought terrible destruction. Much of our fleet lay sunk on the floor of the anchorage.
When Japanese Admiral Yamamoto was informed of the success of the surprise attack he uttered a profound statement. He said "I fear that all we have done is arouse a sleeping giant and filled him with a terrible resolve". The admiral was absolutely right.
In just 3½ years we were able to build a massive armed force and destroy much of Japan. Our troops returned home and were welcomed with open arms. Many went on to college. Others got married and life returned to normal. And then came the war in Korea.
At the time I had joined the Navy and was just getting out of Aviation Electronics Training school at NATTC Center at Memphis, Tenn. This was in the last week of June 1950 and my class was scheduled to graduate on Friday. We all had new orders and were to get three weeks leave. That changed quickly.
On Wednesday of that week we were told that all orders and leave had been cancelled. We were to graduate a day early and on Friday morning we were to board an airplane and flown to NAS North Island, San Diego, Calif., where we were to be assigned to two jeep carriers of World War II vintage. And it happened.
I was assigned to the USS Sicily, CVE 118. Three days later we pulled out of port and went to war. We were trained to be general service radarmen (i.e. RD's) as we went across the Pacific on our way to Japan. For the next nine months we operated off the coasts of South and North Korea providing close air support to the troops on the ground of the Pusan Perimeter. We were lucky. We had a warn place to sleep, three squares a day, and nobody shooting at us. We did our duty. I never regretted being there to help.
We never declared war against North Korea. President Truman with the help of the United Nations called for "police action" against North Korea for invading South Korea. This was contrary to our Constitution that says that Congress must declare war if we are to go to war.
So have we "gone to war without declaring war" any time since 1950? Absolutely. We got into the Vietnam War with a thing called the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, thanks to President Johnson. And we all know how that turned out. Disaster.
Did we declare war when we went into Iraq? Nope. Into Syria? Nope. Into Afghanistan? Nope. Into Somalia? Nope. And yet many of our boys in uniform died in those places.
So when is Congress going to have the backbone to do their job? it is my firm belief that we should never get into another "shooting war" without a declaration of war by the Congress.
Today the threat is not from without, it is from within. I believe that our country is in more danger now than at any time in the past. But that danger is from within, not from without. Nancy Pelosi and her fellow Democrats seem determined to start a second civil war right here in the U.S. They would destroy this country and then rebuild it as a socialist nation more to their liking. She would have us return to "slavery" for those who oppose their views. But as long as we have the Second Amendment that isn't gonna happen. Stay tuned.
Jack Lillis is a resident
of Frederick County.
